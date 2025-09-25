Tech and AI Still Powering Market's Rally, but Momentum Is Fading

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – September 25, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: (0.00%) 10-Year Yield: (+0.00%) 0.0 bps Nasdaq 100 Futures: (+0.01%) WTI Crude: $64.57 (-0.65%) Dow Jones Futures: (+0.04%) Gold Futures: 3,783 (+0.40%) VIX: 16,46 (+1.43%) Bitcoin (BTC): ~$111,843 (-0.82%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning

September is historically the worst month for stocks. Over the past 75 years, the S&P 500 has declined 0.7% on average, but this month is proving why you don't base your investment decisions on market adages.

Over the first three weeks of September so far, the index is up 2.75%. If you annualize that, it's a better than 46% return. Although the market dipped yesterday by around a quarter percent, it's likely the trend higher isn't over.

Yet the risk-reward profile is narrowing as stocks extend their streak, but underlying momentum fades. Federal Reserve officials are speaking in more measured terms about additional rate cuts, with San Francisco President Mary Daly say more cuts are likely needed, but they should be approached with caution.

Still, tech and AI remain the driving force behind the rise as Nvidia (NVDA) and Alibaba (BABA) tie-up yesterday shows. Although NVDA eased back slightly, Alibaba roared ahead 8% as investors undoubtedly see better growth potential in the depressed e-commerce giant.

BABA is committing significant resources to AI – more than $53 billion – and will integrate NVDA's full stack of tools in its platform for developers to access. At 17x forward sales despite the stock hitting its highest level in four years, BABA does appear to have more upside potential.

The Big Picture: The tech-AI theme driving the market's rise for the past few years is still in control. But signs of fatigue are setting in. Investors can't count on the Fed for a bailout. Seeking out niche opportunities – an undervalued Alibaba or Micron Technology (MU), which had a beat-and-raise quarter but still fell – is how investors can still profit in this market.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Oracle (ORCL) $302.00 -2.1% - Oracle intends to raise $15 billion through a corporate bond sale to finance its participation in the $500 billion Stargate project to boost U.S. AI infrastructure.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) $176.93 -1.5% - Despite landing a major defense contract with Boeing (BA) and Bank of America raising its price target, the AI shop is falling, likely over ongoing valuation concerns.

Micron Technology (MU) $159.71 -1.2% - Also falling despite good news – a big beat-and-raise quarter – the AI chipmaker continues to pull back, undoubtedly due to Nvidia's continued string of wins.

Intel (INTC) $32.29 +3.4% - After securing investments from Softbank, the U.S. government, and Nvidia, the chipmaker is rising on reports it has approached Apple (AAPL) about making an investment in the company.

Albemarle (ALB) $84.36 +3.4%% - The lithium miner is rising in sympathy with Lithium Americas (LAC), which is reportedly in the crosshairs as the next company the U.S. government wants to take a stake in.

IBM (IBM ) $$274.07 +2.4% - The old-line tech giant is up on reports the Trump administration's next big policy push will be in quantum computing.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Upgrades:

Amazon (AMZN) upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo, tgt $280

General Motors (GM) upgraded to Buy at UBS, tgt $81

GXO Logistics upgrade to Buy at Goldman Sachs, tgt $68

Uranium Energy (UEC) upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity, tgt $17.50

ServiceNow upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley, tgt $1,250

Downgrades:

Adobe (ADBE) downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley, tgt $450

Bloom Energy (BE) downgraded to Underperform at Jefferies, tgt $31

CrowdStrike (CRWD) downgraded to Sell at DZ Bank, tgt $440

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays, tgt $26

Freeport McMoRan (FCX) downgraded to Neutralat BofA Securities, tgt $42

Today’s Bottom Line:

Increased market and economic caution is driving investors to gold. The precious metal hit yet another new all-time high, with gold futures up 44% year-to-date at $3,783 per ounce. If the rally sustains, it will be the largest annual gain since 1979.

It's the 11th new high this month alone, and the 38th of the year. Gold is outperforming stocks in 2025 and demand is surging.

Global gold ETF holdings rose by 27 tonnes last Friday, the biggest daily increase since January 2022 and double the average this year. That suggests it is not just retail investors piling into the yellow metal, but institutional investors and – more prominently – central banks buying it up.

As a result, gold-backed ETFs increased 0.9%, the largest single-day percentage gain since 2022. SPDR Gold Trust ETF’s (GLD) stash just jumped to 1,000.57 tonnes – also a three-year high – as 2025 ETF inflows reached $57 billion.

Investors are hedging against rising inflation coming in the months ahead. So while you don't abandon the stocks in your portfolio, don't miss the opportunity to install a safety net, too.