Tech and AI Still Powering Market's Rally, but Momentum Is Fading

September is historically the worst month for stocks. Over the past 75 years, the S&P 500 has declined 0.7% on average, but this month is proving why you don't base your investment decisions on market adages.
Over the first three weeks of September so far, the index is up 2.75%. If you annualize that, it's a better than 46% return. Although the market dipped yesterday by around a quarter percent, it's likely the trend higher isn't over.
Yet the risk-reward profile is narrowing as stocks extend their streak, but underlying momentum fades. Federal Reserve officials are speaking in more measured terms about additional rate cuts, with San Francisco President Mary Daly say more cuts are likely needed, but they should be approached with caution.
Still, tech and AI remain the driving force behind the rise as Nvidia (NVDA) and Alibaba (BABA) tie-up yesterday shows. Although NVDA eased back slightly, Alibaba roared ahead 8% as investors undoubtedly see better growth potential in the depressed e-commerce giant.
BABA is committing significant resources to AI – more than $53 billion – and will integrate NVDA's full stack of tools in its platform for developers to access. At 17x forward sales despite the stock hitting its highest level in four years, BABA does appear to have more upside potential.
The Big Picture: The tech-AI theme driving the market's rise for the past few years is still in control. But signs of fatigue are setting in. Investors can't count on the Fed for a bailout. Seeking out niche opportunities – an undervalued Alibaba or Micron Technology (MU), which had a beat-and-raise quarter but still fell – is how investors can still profit in this market.
Upgrades:
Downgrades:
Increased market and economic caution is driving investors to gold. The precious metal hit yet another new all-time high, with gold futures up 44% year-to-date at $3,783 per ounce. If the rally sustains, it will be the largest annual gain since 1979.
It's the 11th new high this month alone, and the 38th of the year. Gold is outperforming stocks in 2025 and demand is surging.
Global gold ETF holdings rose by 27 tonnes last Friday, the biggest daily increase since January 2022 and double the average this year. That suggests it is not just retail investors piling into the yellow metal, but institutional investors and – more prominently – central banks buying it up.
As a result, gold-backed ETFs increased 0.9%, the largest single-day percentage gain since 2022. SPDR Gold Trust ETF’s (GLD) stash just jumped to 1,000.57 tonnes – also a three-year high – as 2025 ETF inflows reached $57 billion.
Investors are hedging against rising inflation coming in the months ahead. So while you don't abandon the stocks in your portfolio, don't miss the opportunity to install a safety net, too.
By submitting your email address, you will receive a free subscription to Money Morning! and occasional special offers from us and our affiliates. You can unsubscribe at any time and we encourage you to read more about our Privacy Policy.
Processing your submission