Bubble Fear = Buy Signal: Palantir from $180 to $300

Don’t listen to analyst claims that Palantir is overvalued!
My latest video on the market and Palantir (PLTR) is LIVE
In this video I explain the Week 39 phenomenon that is responsible for the market’s wobble over the last week and how it sets up for a fourth quarter rally.
More importantly, I lay out the contrarian analysis of Palantir (PLTR) that you won’t see anywhere else with an asymmetric upside that targets $225 by year-end and $300 in 12 months.
I also give a short explanation of my LEAPs strategy to harness even larger gains.
Watch the video HERE for levels, entries/exits, and the full trade plan.
By submitting your email address, you will receive a free subscription to Money Morning! and occasional special offers from us and our affiliates. You can unsubscribe at any time and we encourage you to read more about our Privacy Policy.
Processing your submission