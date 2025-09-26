Here’s Apple’s New Bullish Price Target

Apple New Products Finally Hit the Mark

Apple’s latest product launch and improved tone from management are finally catching Wall Street’s attention.

Since the start of August, 14 analysts have raised their outlook on the stock, with only two downgrades. Just as important, the same group has issued 14 price target upgrades, marking the most aggressive wave of positive revisions in years.

This morning, Bank of America added fuel to the fire with another bullish note.

Upgrades Boosting Apple’s Top Line

The key catalyst behind this shift? Carrier incentives are working.

T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T have increased iPhone subsidies by $100 compared to last year, helping offset the higher base price of the iPhone 17 Pro, which now starts at $1,099 for 256GB (vs. $999 for the iPhone 16 Pro at 128GB).

These incentives make the devices more affordable by bundling them into telecom service contracts and spreading payments over 24 to 36 months.

The result: T-Mobile reports double-digit activation growth across new and existing customers. Verizon also highlighted a strong upgrade cycle from its existing base.

Early lead time data shows longer shipment delays compared to last year, especially for the standard iPhone 17 models.

Pro and Pro Max models are showing demand in line with last year’s elevated levels. Altogether, this confirms Apple is off to its strongest upgrade cycle in several years—something that has been notably absent in recent launches.

Last week, Apple confirmed internally that orders for the new iPhone lineup have been strong. Investors are starting to notice.

Apple’s new Bullish Trend Targets Higher Prices

After underperforming for much of the year, Apple stock was down roughly 7% YTD at the start of September. Since then, shares have reversed and are now up 2.6%, officially entering a new bullish trend.

That trend began in June when the stock’s 50-day moving average turned higher after a multi-month base around the psychologically important $200 level. On Monday, shares broke out above the upper Bollinger Band and cleared $250—confirming a short-term breakout.

Want more?

Apple’s stock just completed a bullish Golden Cross pattern about a week ago. This pattern forms when a stock’s 50-day moving average crosses above its 200-day moving average. The “signal” is a tried-and-true indication that the bulls can expect increasing bullish momentum to drive Apple’s share price higher.

Bottom Line for Apple

While investors initially “sold the news” on the iPhone launch event—disappointed by the lack of new AI announcements—price and volume are now both moving higher. That shift reflects renewed confidence in Apple’s 3–6 month outlook.

With strong seasonal tailwinds into year-end and technical momentum building, Apple looks positioned for a volatility rally.

The next target: $290 over the next 1–3 months.