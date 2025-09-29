This is Why Gold is Blasting Higher

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – September 29, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: +0.55% 10-Year Yield: 4.164 (-2 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: +0.70% WTI Crude: $64.38 (-2.04%) Dow Jones Futures: +0.43% Gold Futures: $3,844 (+0.96%) VIX: 15.29 (-8.66%) Bitcoin (BTC): $112,045 (+1.55%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning

Futures are higher to start the week, but this move is fragile. The rally off Friday’s income and spending data has given bulls a short-term tailwind, but deeper risks remain in play.

Top of the list: Washington. President Trump meets with congressional leaders today, and the government runs out of funding tomorrow night. The president has already threatened mass layoffs of federal workers if a deal isn’t reached. That’s not political posturing — that’s a direct risk to market stability.

The Fed isn’t offering support either. Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack said over the weekend that inflation remains the top concern and called the current policy backdrop “a challenging time.” The market is now walking back its expectations for multiple rate cuts this year. Bonds are selling, long yields are rising, and tech is back under pressure.

Commodities are sending a mixed signal: gold is ripping higher on risk hedging and dollar weakness, while crude is slipping after OPEC+ hinted at a potential production increase in November. That’s not a risk-on environment — it’s defensive rotation.

Add to that reports that China is pressuring the U.S. to oppose Taiwan independence in exchange for a trade deal, and the cross-currents get even more complicated.

Stocks feel like they are strictly being driven by headlines, a risky situation. This leaves stocks tactically bullish, but fundamentally vulnerable.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Cannabis Complex

MSOS ETF +24.5%, TLRY +20.9%, CGC +19.8%, ACB +13.8%, CRON +9.5%, SNDL +8.6%

Cannabis stocks are ripping higher after President Trump posted about expanding senior healthcare access — a potential nod to federal rescheduling or insurance-driven demand. High short interest adds fuel. Pure momentum group today.

MSFT (513.20, +0.2%) - Trump calls for Microsoft to fire Lisa Monaco, head of global affairs. No market-moving impact yet, but political headlines could build.

NVO (53.79, –3.3%) - Cut to Underweight by Morgan Stanley. Analysts flag valuation and commercial execution risks. Momentum unwind likely to continue.

WFC (84.52, –0.6%) - Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley. No near-term earnings catalyst, and funding pressure remains a headwind.

CAVA (62.69, +0.4%) - COO resignation hits tape. Could open up short-term weakness if leadership gap is seen as execution risk.

Today’s Upgrades & Downgrades –

Notable activity in the downgrades this morning as two Wall Street firms lower their outlooks for the Real Estate Investment Trusts and regional banks. Both sectors should be doing well as interest rates come down, but the “this time is different” theme is gaining momentum.

Upgrades

Citizens Financial (CFG) - Overweight @ Morgan Stanley, Price target of $71. Regional bank strength returning as credit trends stabilize. MS sees upside in net interest margins as rate pressures ease.

Citizens Financial (CFG) - Overweight @ Morgan Stanley, Price target of $71. Regional bank strength returning as credit trends stabilize. MS sees upside in net interest margins as rate pressures ease.
General Dynamics (GD) Buy @ Seaport Research, Price target = $376. Fresh Navy contract flow plus sector rotation into defense gives GD a clear runway. Strong balance sheet, real cash flows.

Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) Buy @ Goldman Sachs, Price target $2.50. A speculative call, but GS sees near-term demand uptick in LIDAR. Risky, but deeply oversold.

Lam Research (LRCX) Buy @ Deutsche Bank, Price target $150. DB pivots bullish on memory cycle recovery and LRCX's exposure to high-bandwidth AI infrastructure. Cites "best positioning among semicap."

Downgrades

REIT Complex (AVB, ESS, UDR, MAA, EQR) → Neutral/Underperform @ BNP Paribas

"This time is different" call. Rising long-end yields and weak rent growth outlook kill the usual REIT rate-cut bid. BNP pulling the plug early.

Electronic Arts (EA) Hold @ Freedom Capital, Price target $195. No catalyst after the recent rally. AI-driven hype cycle has played out in gaming — Freedom expects slowing engagement trends.

M&T Bank (MTB) → Equal Weight @ Morgan Stanley, Price target $251. MS tempers optimism. Strong Q3 already priced in, loan growth likely to stall.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) → Underweight @ Morgan Stanley, Price target $47. Downgrade from peak positioning. MS says Ozempic hype is overbought and commercial risk is rising. Big call with sentiment still crowded long.

Wells Fargo (WFC) → Equal Weight @ Morgan Stanley, Price target $90. MS expects slower net interest income recovery. Capital buffer improved, but no real upside catalyst.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) → Equal Weight @ Morgan Stanley, Price target $56. Valuation is fair, but MS doesn't see earnings surprises. Macro backdrop still too cloudy.

Today’s Bottom Line:

The broad rally might look constructive on the surface, but under the hood, the signals are breaking down.

Start with the REITs and regional banks.

This morning’s downgrades aren’t just routine re-ratings, they’re a clear warning.

These are usually the first sectors to respond positively to falling rates. If analysts are already backing off, it means the market sees something deeper. Intuitive investors should take notice.

Last week’s barrage of AI headlines — OpenAI mega-deals, Nvidia capacity builds, and Microsoft partnerships — helped keep confidence afloat at a moment when bigger cracks were forming. But sentiment doesn’t erase risk. And earnings season is now just two weeks away. That’s when the valuation narrative gets tested — and with prices this stretched, sharp reversals can come fast.

Meanwhile, the VIX closed back at 15 on Friday. That doesn’t mean risk is gone — it means too many investors are looking downfield while ignoring the pothole right in front of them.

But the loudest signal this morning is coming from gold - up over 1.3% - and from the bond market, where yields are sticky. These are the “smart money” markets, and they’ve been warning in unison. They’re not chasing the rally. They’re hedging the fallout.

My guess? They’ll be right — and when the music stops, this crowd will scatter fast.