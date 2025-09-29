This Week’s Stock Winners and Losers: From AI Nuclear to Grocery Pain

Five Stocks of the Week

Technology Stock of the Week: Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo has been one of the most explosive names in the nuclear energy trade, and the stock is revving-up for more upside.

Shares doubled in less than a month and hit new all-time highs in mid-September before cooling off with a 25% correction last week. That pullback followed a Wall Street downgrade and headlines claiming the stock had run too far, too fast on AI hype.

The correction has created opportunity. The stock’s RSI has reset into a normal range, clearing room for another leg higher.

This morning, Barclays initiated coverage of Oklo with a “Strong Buy” and $146 price target. The upgrade gives investors the spark needed to reverse selling pressure.

The analyst called Oklo one of the best ways to play the small modular reactor (SMR) theme, pointing to its model of developing, owning, and operating nuclear assets under power purchase agreements.

Technically, OKLO stock remains bullish.

All major trendlines support the longer-term uptrend, and last week’s correction has been met with steady buying interest.

Remember, this is still a discovery-phase stock, which means volatility will remain high. But that volatility cuts both ways and in Oklo’s case, it favors patient investors with a long-term positive view.

Oklo is one of the premier names in the AI-Nuclear trade, where energy demand from data centers collides with the scalability of SMRs. My long-term price target remains at $200.

Growth Stock of the Week:

Alibaba shares have been in breakout mode since August as the company’s AI initiatives gained momentum.

The launch of its trillion-parameter Qwen3-Max model and a $53 billion AI/cloud investment plan have positioned the company as more than just an e-commerce leader, BABA is becoming a central AI infrastructure play in China.

The story got even stronger last week when headlines surfaced that China is investigating NVIDIA chips for backdoors and security concerns.

U.S. restrictions have already slowed NVIDIA’s ability to ship high-end AI chips into China, cutting into roughly 15% of its revenue base. Investors are now speculating that Alibaba could step in to fill the vacuum as China’s domestic AI and chip leader.

That’s a major shift. Not only is Alibaba taking market share in cloud and AI services, but it also stands to benefit directly from U.S.–China trade dynamics. If NVIDIA’s presence is curtailed, Alibaba can capture demand and cement its role as China’s AI backbone.

Technically, the stock has all the right signals.

The 50-day moving average turned bullish in early September, supporting the rally. Alibaba initiated a new long-term bull trend in late 2024, and the chart continues to show strong institutional accumulation.

With Wall Street upgrades hitting this month, including Jefferies lifting its target to $230, momentum has shifted decisively back in BABA’s favor.

Shares of Alibaba remain in a long-term bull market trend and my long-term target is $250.

Stock Under $10 of the Week:

Last month, I pointed out that First Majestic Silver (AG) was setting up for a breakout above the key $10 resistance level, with upside targets of $11 in the near term.

That call has delivered as shares have ripped 31% higher and now trade near $12.50.

The move has been fueled by a volatility rally in silver, supported by rising tariff fears and the ongoing bid for precious metals as investors hedge against both inflation and equity market weakness.

The technical backdrop has remained firm, with the 20- and 50-day moving averages providing a strong foundation for accumulation throughout September.

We did see short-term profit-taking last week, but that dip only strengthened the case.

The pullback reset overbought signals and gave buyers another entry point, a classic “healthy correction.” Shares have since reclaimed the $12 level, which is a bullish confirmation.

The next target is clear. If momentum holds, AG has room for another 18% rally toward $15. With silver prices breaking out of their trading range, miners with leverage like First Majestic are positioned to extend gains faster than the underlying commodity.

Bottom line: the technical trend is intact, and the latest correction has turned into a new buy signal. AG remains a high-conviction trade with further upside ahead.

Income Stock of the Week: Kellanova (K)

Kellanova is flashing a strong setup.

The stock has broken back above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling a momentum shift that technicians and institutions will build upon.

The catalyst is clear. Regulators are signaling likely approval of the $35+ billion Mars merger, removing a major overhang.

The FTC already cleared the deal in the U.S., and the European Commission just restarted its antitrust review with a December decision deadline. This gives investors clarity and a timeline, two things Wall Street values when weighing a large-cap defensive name.

From a dividend perspective, Kellanova offers a nearly 3% yield ($0.58 per share quarterly). In this environment, that’s critical.

As recession fears rise, money rotates into staples because demand for packaged foods and snacks doesn’t go away.

The fundamentals remain intact, but the key here is the message from price action.

Kellanova holding above its 200-day for the first time in months suggests accumulation. Pair that with merger certainty, a defensive yield, and sector-wide rotation, and you have a stock that checks the boxes for both income and tactical growth.

Bearish Stock of the Week: Kroger (KR)

Kroger (KR) continues to weaken as both fundamentals and technicals line up against the stock.

Earlier this month, the company reported earnings that offered little for investors to cheer. EPS were above expectations, but revenue missed The Street’s target, a clear sign that consumers are pulling back on grocery spending.

With food prices still elevated, shoppers are tightening budgets, and the same trend is pressuring names across the dining sector like Darden (DRI).

Adding to the headwinds, Kroger’s management outlook was lackluster, and the company is navigating a leadership transition in the C-suite. For a business already under margin pressure, weak forward guidance adds more uncertainty.

The technicals confirm the bearish setup.

Shares have dropped 12% from their August highs, slipping below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The 50-day is trending lower, confirming an intermediate-term bearish trend.

The recent test of $65 support looks fragile, and a break of that level will likely trigger another wave of selling.

If $65 fails, the chart projects downside to $50, a 22% drop from current levels. That would push Kroger deeper into bear market territory and align with the stock’s deteriorating momentum.

Bottom line: Kroger is stuck in a neutral-to-bearish trend. With revenue misses, weak guidance, and technical breakdowns, the risk skew is to the downside.

My bearish target is $50, and the path to that level is clear if support gives way.