How Long Can Take-Two’s (TTWO) Record Rally Last? Check Out This Options Indicator

One of the top-trending securities to start Monday morning, video game developer Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) has been on quite a run. In the trailing five sessions, TTWO stock gained 3% while in the trailing month it’s up 11%. Since the start of this year, the popular gaming specialist — which owns franchises like Red Dead Redemption and Borderlands — has gained over 40%.

Still, with so much performance baked into TTWO stock, it raises the question: how can long can this positive momentum last?

For their part, Wall Street analysts seem enthused about Take-Two’s chances, with the consensus currently landing at Strong Buy. According to Barchart, this rating breaks down as 20 Strong Buys, three Moderate Buys and three Holds. However, the average price target is only $261.96, while the high-side target is $285. Optimistically, then, TTWO stock has a potential capital-gains runway of 10%.

To be fair, there have been several analyst upgrades, indicating broader belief in the video game brand. Also, the company owns the popular Grand Theft Auto franchise — and avid gamers are eagerly awaiting the release of GTA 6 (which has been delayed to 2026). But perhaps the strongest indicator of TTWO’s trajectory may come from the options market.

According to Fintel, following last Friday’s closing session, net long premiums bought stood at $543,412. This metric takes the difference between debit calls (which have bullish implications) and credit calls (which generally have bearish implications) and integrates the implications of long puts (bearish) and short puts (generally bullish).

Effectively, the net long premiums bought is one of the clearest indicators of upside intentionality in the derivatives market. Even better for optimists, it seems to be anticipating forward growth in TTWO stock.

Empirically, the correlation coefficient between Take-Two’s equity and its net long premiums stands at 79.42%. In other words, as the bulls have raised their exposure to TTWO stock, the security has also trended higher — and it does appear that options traders are driving this sentiment.

While Take-Two admittedly appears stretched, the smart money remains bullish on it. Without much evidence to the contrary, the more rational bet may be to maintain optimism.