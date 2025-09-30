Joby Aviation (JOBY) is Falling: 3 Reasons Why the Bulls are Buying the Dip

Amid broader concerns for the economy and a potential government shutdown, the market has been jittery — with one of the victims being popular air mobility specialist Joby Aviation (JOBY). A leading manufacturer of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, Joby has been on quite a run. Since the start of the year, its namesake equity has almost doubled in value. Even better, there’s compelling evidence that the current malaise may be a dip-buying opportunity.

To start the Tuesday session, JOBY stock dropped around 3%. That’s not a terribly bad performance as the security is admittedly one of the more volatile names available. Per Barchart, JOBY’s 60-month beta stands at 2.51, which means that it’s about 2.5-times more volatile than the benchmark S&P 500 index. At the same time, when the eVTOL name moves, it moves hard. As evidence, the S&P is only up 13% year-to-date.

Naturally, though, there are concerns among people late to the game that the biggest moves have already been baked in. While that will always be a concern for any publicly traded security, below are 3 key reasons why JOBY stock could potentially rise above a wall of worries.

JOBY Stock is Nearing Key Support Levels

Citing options data — specifically the interplay between put and call open interest — Money Morning’s Chris Johnson stated in a recent broadcast that the range between $13 and $15 represents “buy-the-dip” opportunities.

To be clear, Johnson cites the $13 level as the strongest signal to consider picking up JOBY stock. Still, it doesn’t hurt to deliberate on the idea of staggering one’s exposure; after all, no one knows absolutely what will happen next.

Institutional Traders Appear Exposed to the Long Side

Speaking of options, according to Fintel, the net long premiums bought — which backs out bearish (sold) calls and bought puts and bakes in bullish calls and (sold) puts — started the month of September at $446,045. On a cumulative basis, this metric slipped to $751,284 below parity.

On the surface, this would seem to be a bearish signal for JOBY stock. However, Barchart’s options flow data shows that large traders are exposed to the long side of the table, with several acquired calls featuring expiration dates ranging from October to January of next year.

Long story short, this is a bullish narrative that’s steadily developing — which is also why Johnson mentioned that he had bought LEAPs (basically, long-expiry options) on JOBY stock.

The Statistical Case for Joby Aviation

Finally, investors may consider the statistical case for the eVTOL specialist. Using a higher-order Markov chain, traders can take the distinctive profile of the last 10 weeks of pricing data to extrapolate what may happen in the next 10 weeks, while also juxtaposing this conditional performance against the expected aggregate (baseline) performance.

Quantitatively, JOBY stock in the trailing 10 weeks has printed a 4-6-D sequence: four up weeks, six down weeks, with an overall downward trajectory. Historically, this signal would be expected to see volatility up to around the fifth week, when the median price would be projected to rise above the starting point (i.e. the time of writing price of $15.37).