Oil Tumbles, Gold and Silver Soars: The Market Is Telling You to Prepare

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – September 30, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: (-0.05%) 10-Year Yield: (+0.11%) 1.1 bps Nasdaq 100 Futures: (+0.03%) WTI Crude: $62.14 (-2.00%) Dow Jones Futures: (-0/08%) Gold Futures: 3,844 (-0.28%) VIX: 16,49 (+2.29%) Bitcoin (BTC): ~$113,331 (+0.92%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning

Although futures are lower this morning, the major stock indexes still are their all-time highs. Investors have shrugged off tariffs, geopolitical conflicts, and Federal Reserve timidity on interest rate hikes to send the markets to record levels. Yet an undercurrent is building that a recession is coming.

The latest yellow flag is oil prices are tumbling, heading towards $62 a barrel, on news that OPEC+ nations are considering a 500,000 barrel per day output hike every month for the next 3 months.

Brent crude dipped below $67 per barrel – off from about $68 last week and down 9% from a year ago – while West Texas Intermediate crude at $62.14 per barrel is down 2.6% in a week and 11% from last year. Making oil plentiful isn't about undercutting competitors, but rather maintaining market share amid sliding demand.

At the same time, gold and silver prices continue their surge. Gold is now up 44% year-to-date while silver shines with a 63% gain. These precious metals are now the best-performing asset class for two years running. With gold trading above $3,900 per ounce, if it keeps rising at this pace, we could hit $4,000 by the end of the week.

These aren't anomalies, but a yellow flag signaling a flight to safety. And it's being undertaken by global central banks. U.S. gold reserves just exceeded $1 trillion for the first time in history.

Investors don't need a tea leaf reader to understand what's happening here: Global economies are preparing for the worst and girding their loins for what comes next. You should be doing the same

The Big Picture: The U.S. economy is giving out mixed signals about which way it's heading, but traders are indicating that is only a thin veneer to what's really happening: they're expecting a recession and acting on it.

Adding fuel to the recessionary fire is that additional interest rate cuts this year are no longer a sure thing. In prepared remarks for a Bank of Finland conference, Fed Vice Chair Phillip Jefferson – an interest rate committee voter – said, "I see the risks to employment as tilted to the downside and risks to inflation to the upside." With both of the key considerations for Fed rate policy moving in the wrong direction, Jefferson will "continue to evaluate the appropriate stance of monetary policy based on the incoming data."

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) $135.11 -1.2% - The online brokerage is easing back a little one day after rising over 12% on it saying it made inroads into prediction markets,.

Intel (INTC) $33.90 -1.7% - The chipmaker and foundry stock is taking a breather from its meteoric rise over the past week or so.

Lamb Weston (LW) $159.73 +7.3% - The potato products company reported Q3 sales that beat Wall Street's expectations.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) $37.82 +1.8% - The copper miner is rising on reports copper supply cushions are dwindling.

Paychex (PAYX) $121.18 -5.7% - The human resources management firm reported Q3 revenue in line with expectations and profits slightly above forecasts, but it was still viewed as a soft quarter, sending shares lower.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) $27.50 -1.3% - While there is no company-specific news pushing the casino stock lower, recessionary fears could be weighing on shares despite the historical reputation of sin stocks being recession-resistant. Interest rates remaining high would be a burden considering the capital intensive nature of the industry.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Upgrades:

Celsius Holdings (CELH) upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley, tgt $70

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) upgraded to Buy at BofA Securities, tgt $42

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) upgrade to Buy at UBS, tgt $82

Intel (INTC) upgraded to Neutral at Seaport Research Partners

Semtech (SMTC) upgraded to Outperform at Oppenheimer, tgt $81

Downgrades:

Instacart (CART) downgraded to Neutral at BTIG Research

Imperial Oil (IMO) downgraded to Sell at TD Securities

Today’s Bottom Line:

The warning signs of a downturn are there for all to see. Gold and silver's inexorable rise, oil's weakness amid slack demand, and the twin pincers of inflation and joblessness pressuring Fed rate policy, it seems clear the storm is coming.

That doesn't mean to sell your stocks, hoard cash, and retreat to your bunker. It does suggest you shouldn't be making big, risky bets.

Cycle into defensive positions – stocks with a solid track record of raising dividends is a good bet – and picking up some gold and silver is prudent.

With risk rising, avoid sectors that have carried the markets to its current heights: semiconductors, AI, and real estate.

Energy stocks are ones to avoid, but defense stocks, basic materials that will continue to benefit from the melt up in precious metals pricing, and financials that will see their net interest income stay elevated if rate cuts are muted or non-existent (let alone if they rise again) should be buys.

It's hard to recommend traditional index investing these days: tech stocks dominate their performance and will feel the impact of any correction or angry bear market.