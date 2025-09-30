Where Will Cipher Mining (CIFR) Head Next? Watch These 2 Indicators

Cryptocurrency specialist Cipher Mining (CIFR) is on the move this morning, representing one of the most actively traded securities to start the Monday session. In the early afternoon session, trading volume stood at 29.243 million shares, a sizable figure compared to the three-month average of 38.973 million. What’s more, the heightened activity has translated to exemplary performance, with CIFR stock gaining roughly 164% year-to-date.

Still, with such a blistering ascent, obvious fears of bag holding come to mind. So, where will CIFR stock head next?

Fundamentally, Cipher received a sizable shot in the arm after signing a 10-year AI hosting agreement with Fluidstack. Even better, Google under Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) will back the project in exchange for an ownership stake, according to a TipRanks report. Cipher builds and operates large-scale data centers for crypto-mining purposes while Fluidstack specializes in cloud-based high-performance computing and infrastructure services.

CIFR stock saw a double-digit-percentage move following disclosure of the deal — and it certainly appears that investors are still digesting the underlying implications.

Tactically, though, short squeeze speculation could be a significant factor in where CIFR stock ends up over the next several weeks. Currently, the security’s short interest stands at 16.14% of its float, which is an elevated figure. Traders usually consider a level of 10% or greater as a warning sign.

Ordinarily, high short interest carries bearish implications. However, if the target security moves in the opposite intended direction (as in up), the bears may be forced to back out of their short exposure. This dynamic may create a wave of buy-to-close transactions, which in theory should lead to explosive gains.

Another factor may also be at play. According to Fintel, CIFR’s net long premiums bought stood at over $2.1 million last Friday. This metric represents the difference between debit calls (which have bullish implications) and credit calls (which generally have bearish implications) and integrates debit puts (bearish) and credit puts (generally bullish).

Essentially, the end result is the net bullish exposure of the smart money — and they seem to be loading up the boat.

On Sept. 18, cumulative net long premiums bought sat at $5.6 million below zero. On Friday, this metric stood at $7.44 million. While this robust move in net long exposure doesn’t guarantee anything, these options risk expiring worthless if CIFR stock doesn’t swing higher from here.