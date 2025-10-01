Government Shutdown and New Tariffs Add to Market Uncertainty

The government shutdown for the first time in seven years beginning at midnight last night after a budget impasse. Stock futures are lower but not dramatically so, likely because the long-term impact is negligible.
Although the immediate effect is millions of workers don't get paid, since they are entitled to back pay when the government reopens, there is little long-term financial impact.
However, President Trump hinted at using the shutdown to fire hundreds of thousands of workers. The Office of Management & Budget (OMB) has instructed agencies to prepare plans for "reductions in force" (RIFs) for employees tied to programs without funding.
While a July Supreme Court ruling overturned an appeals court injunction preventing the administration from following through on DOGE recommendations for job eliminations, some legal analysts argue a government shutdown doesn't give the president additional powers for large layoffs. Federal employee unions plan to challenge any that occur.
The shutdown could have short-term market impacts, delaying the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ jobs report and shifting attention to ADP’s National Employment Report for September, released Wednesday.
While ADP’s data provides insight into the private sector, it has a narrower scope and often diverges from BLS figures on a monthly basis, making it an unreliable substitute. Still, with no other data available, markets are likely to place greater emphasis on it.
The Big Picture: The first government shutdown in seven years means non-essential workers are furloughed. That will delay some key market reports, like Friday's BLS jobs numbers.
While the ADP private sector data will receive extra scrutiny, the shutdown could cause a hiccup in Federal Reserve policy on interest rates. With jobs and inflation the twin mandates of the central bank, it will increase pressure on the Fed over further rate cuts.
The government shutdown and the delay of key economic reports aren't the only news. Today, a new round of tariffs go into effect.
100% tariffs on certain pharmaceuticals get imposed, along with 25% duties on heavy trucks and between 30% and 50% on various furniture.
After initially tanking the market when the original tariff plan was first announced earlier this year, stocks increasingly shrugged them off as negotiations and timetables changed.
Trump's announcement of a fresh layer of tariffs barely caused the market to notice.
The government shutdown's impact will depend on how long it lasts. A new vote is scheduled for today, and possibly through the weekend if needed. Expect continued volatility as the markets try to digest the competing – and often conflicting – signals the economy is giving off.
