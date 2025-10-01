Shutting Down: Can the Latest Washington Drama Disrupt Palantir (PLTR)?

For the first time in seven years, the U.S. government shut down following a budget impasse. Given the often-vitriolic political environment, the news wasn’t exactly surprising, though many hoped to avoid this painful outcome. Naturally, investors are concerned about their funds, particularly enterprises tied to various governmental agencies like Palantir (PLTR).

Initially, the major indices started off in the red, although the damage was relatively muted. In the late-morning hours, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were sitting just below parity, while the Dow Jones managed to poke its head above water. Amid this backdrop, PLTR stock also opened softly — with the pre-market session indicating volatility — but has since managed to gain about 1.5%.

To be sure, there are legitimate concerns for Palantir as it relates to the government shutdown. Fundamentally, the company is heavily exposed to the paradigm at hand. In fiscal year 2024, 55% of Palantir’s revenue came from government clients. Further, PLTR stock has been on an incredible run, gaining roughly 145% year-to-date. A correction here wouldn’t be abnormal.

On the other hand, government shutdowns typically represent short-lived political standoffs. While the Trump administration has earned a reputation for hardnosed tactics, the president himself has earned an unflattering nickname for walking back prior threats: TACO, short for Trump Always Chickens Out.

Of course, Trump isn’t the fulcrum of the current gridlock — that goes to the legislative process. However, the TACO concept is important to remember because no one is immune to political pressure. Essentially, the longer an impasse drags on, the more pain rolls down to everyday Americans. What’s more, the pressure is typically fiercest toward the party who holds power. That would be the Republicans.

Quantitatively, in the trailing 10 weeks, PLTR stock is structured in a 6-4-U sequence: six up weeks, four down weeks, with an overall upward trajectory. Since PLTR’s public market debut, this sequence has materialized 63 times. Interestingly, in the latter weeks following the signal, the security is up relative to the starting price at least 40 times (63.5% exceedance ratio).

Therefore, a conservative options spread to consider is the 185/190 bull call spread expiring Nov. 21. Should PLTR stock rise through the second-leg strike price, the maximum payout clocks in at over 108%.