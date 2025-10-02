Why Fair Isaac’s New Strategy Is a Game-Changer for FICO Stock

Fair Isaac (FICO) surged by over 22% today after announcing it will allow lenders to bypass credit bureaus and buy FICO scores directly. This is a move that could reshape the credit scoring industry significantly.

The company's new "FICO Mortgage Direct License Program" allows mortgage lenders to access FICO scores directly. This eliminates the markup fees charged by credit bureaus, and the market response was immediate. It fundamentally alters Fair Isaac’s business model by cutting out middlemen. The company can capture a larger share of the $4-5 billion credit scoring market while offering better prices to lenders.

The move also puts the spotlight on FICO’s pricing power. When your product is used by 90% of lenders and virtually every American with a credit history knows their FICO score, you control the market. This direct licensing model could expand to auto loans, credit cards, and other lending verticals.

The fundamentals were already strong before, but this move could supercharge the stock long-term.

Should you buy FICO stock now?

FICO stock may be ahead of the curve, as the forward PE ratio is at 52 times. This is justifiable since Fair Isaac is expected to continue growing fast in the coming years, with EPS growth of around 28-30% annually, along with ~15% revenue growth. Recent changes could inflate those growth figures even more.

Unless you’re strictly a value investor, I’d buy the stock for the long term. Once these changes start translating over into a better income statement, the stock could surge all the way to its all-time high of ~$2,400 and beyond. FICO stock has historically traded at a high earnings premium and will likely continue to do so for the foreseeable future.