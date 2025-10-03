Markets Ignore Shutdown, Ride AI Wave to Fresh Highs

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – October 3, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: (-0.15%) 10-Year Yield: (+0.00%) 0.0 bps Nasdaq 100 Futures: (-0.57%) WTI Crude: $62.21 (-0.26%) Dow Jones Futures: (-0.46%) Gold Futures: 3,913 (+1.03%) VIX: 16.83 (+3.38%) Bitcoin (BTC): ~$116,256 (+3.05%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning

Stocks continue to push higher and set new records, ignoring the weakening labor market and the government shutdown (or, perhaps, celebrating it). All major stock indexes rose yesterday and are pointing higher this morning, too.

Global bourses were higher as well, especially in Asia after Japanese firms Hitachi and Fujitsu signed AI deals with OpenAI and Nvidia (NVDA), respectively. NVDA stock closed at a new all-time high just under $189 per share.

AI’s momentum isn’t slowing. The ADP employment report showed a surprise decline when analysts were expecting gains, suggesting the Federal Reserve will continue to cut interest rates.

The S&P 500 has set 27 new records since June and yesterday's gain was its fifth consecutive up day.

"Bubble" talk is bubbling up again, but without a big negative shock to the system, there doesn't appear to be anything keeping sentiment from rising. Although it might be difficult to swim against the tide, the irrational exuberance that has gripped traders on anything AI-related still means staying grounded yourself.

Valuations are getting extremely stretched, which argues against making any big bets yourself. Protecting your downside risk now is essential.

The Big Picture: If it's AI, it's golden. That seems to be the thinking as the market continues to melt up but at some point companies are going to demand a return on their investment.

It doesn't mean it will happen anytime soon, but a reckoning will occur if there isn't a payoff for the hundreds of billions of dollars being spent on AI. With tech names now in the driver's seat and moving the stock indexes to uncharted levels, a dramatic reversal is likely when it happens.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Broadcom (AVGO) $342.26 +1.2% - The chipmaker got a vote of confidence from analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets, who reiterated their Overweight rating on the stock and raised their price target to $420 from $400 per share.

Tesla (TSLA) $441.80 +1.3% - The EV maker tumbled yesterday after reporting record Q3 global deliveries, but the end of government subsidies means a lot will depend on introduction of a lower cost Tesla that has been delayed.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) $39.34 +1.3% - The copper miner resumes its upward trajectory following its agreement the other day to give up a 12% stake in its Indonesian subsidiary in exchange for extending its rights to the Grasberg mine – the world's second-largest-copper mine – beyond 2041.

Applied Materials (AMAT) $218.09 -2.5% - The chip-equipment maker announced it expects a $710 million revenue hit from new U.S. export restrictions .

Hershey (HSY) 187.07 -1.0% - The chocolatier is falling on no news, but will be reporting Q3 results at the end of the month.

KLA (KLAC) $1,121.50 -1.6% - No company-specific news for the chip-equipment maker, but likely down in sympathy with AMAT.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Upgrades:

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) upgraded to Buy at The Benchmark Company, tgt 105

Celanese (CE) upgraded to Buy at Citigroup, tgt $53

Ferrari (RACE) upgraded to Buy at HSBC Securities, $470

Nike (NKE) upgraded to Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets, tgt $90

Downgrades:

American Tower (AMT) downgraded to Sector Perform at RBC Capital Markets, tgt $220

Bloom Energy (BE) downgraded to Neutral at Mizuho, tgt $79

Lithium Americas (LAC) downgraded to Sell at Canaccord Genuity

Mondelez International (MDLZ) downgraded to Hold at Berenberg, tgt $70

Today’s Bottom Line:

While Nvidia seems as though it can do no wrong, pushing its stock ever higher, Tesla (TSLA) seemed like it could do nothing right yesterday. Despite reporting record global deliveries for the third quarter, well ahead of analyst expectations, which had called for a year-over-year decline, and easily surpassing last year’s performance, TSLA stock tumbled more than 5%.

That's because this is being viewed as a one-off event. The expiration of EV tax credits on Sept. 30 caused a rush of buyers to pull forward sales, suggesting Q4 results and beyond could be exceptionally weak.

TSLA stock is still up 30% in the past month, though only 8% higher year-to-date. It wasn't alone reporting big quarterly numbers with Ford (F), General Motors (GM), and even Rivian (RIVN) all posting large EV sales gains.

The question becomes, how will the industry fare without government subsidies? Musk previously warned Tesla was in for a "few rough quarters" but investors have been betting on it driving ahead on AI and robotics.

It's a tough stock to recommend at these levels until we can see how the situation plays out.