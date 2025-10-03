Where’s Archer Aviation (ACHR) Headed Next? Watch This Key Indicator!

With the push for advanced transportation solutions gradually covering all modes, Archer Aviation (ACHR) has benefited tremendously from the surge in investment interest. A specialist in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, Archer has certainly encountered its fair share of growth pain. However, with ACHR stock rising 218% in the trailing one-year period — and potentially more to go — it’s a must-watch name.

From a statistical standpoint, Archer enjoys buy-the-dip sentiments. Quantitatively, ACHR stock is currently structured in a 3-7-D sequence: three up weeks (defined as the return from Monday’s open to Friday’s close), seven down weeks, with an overall downward trajectory across the period.

Since the company’s IPO, this sequence has materialized 20 times on a rolling basis. Further, in the first five weeks following the flashing of the signal, the exceedance ratio (relative to the anchor price) generally comes in between 12 to 13 times out of 20 (60% to 65%). Further, the median price calls for a range between approximately $10.60 to $11 during this period.

Interestingly, one week ago, ACHR stock had printed a 2-8-D sequence, which led me to discuss a specific options strategy, the 10.00/10.50 bull call spread expiring Halloween. With shares closing Thursday at $10.18 (ACHR was around $9.33 at time of publication), the spread may have been conservative.

While the statistical argument still holds in my opinion, an arguably more compelling case may come from Archer’s elevated short interest. Right now, this metric stands at 18.68% of the float, with an underlying ratio of 2.56 days to cover. This circumstance is significant because of short trades are exposed to tail risk or the threat of an ever-rising obligatory payment as the underwritten risk gets realized to the extreme ends of the distribution.

That’s the academic way of saying “short squeeze” — a panicked scenario where the bears rushing to exit their short exposure causes the targeted security to shoot higher.

Interestingly, between November 2021 to September 2025, the correlation coefficient between ACHR stock and its short interest came in at 38.46%. This would be considered a very weak correlation yet the point is that it’s a direct relationship: as one rises, so too (generally) does the other.

Over the years, it appears that ACHR’s short interest is forming a wedge pattern. At the apex, I anticipate the metric to catapult higher. If the direct relationship between short interest and ACHR stock holds —even loosely — it could potentially translate to huge gains.