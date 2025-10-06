A New Dawn for Small-Cap Stocks to Shine

With the government shutdown, there were no major developments over the weekend and economic reports that were due out this week – such as tomorrow's U.S. trade deficit report – have been delayed. Analysts, though, were expecting the deficit to shrink from $78.3 billion to $60.7 billion as President Trump's tariffs continue to shift the balance.
Stocks moved higher again last week and inched up incrementally on Friday, but many of the biggest tech names were lower, which caused the Nasdaq to finish the day in the red. Nvidia (NVDA) ended off 0.7%, Amazon (AMZN) was down 1.3%, and Meta Platforms (META) fell 2.3%. Those that managed to gain – Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), and Microsoft (MSFT) – were only barely positive.
Other high-profile tech names were also lower, including Palantir Technologies (PLTR), which fell 7.5% on a Reuters report of a "fundamental security" flaw found in a U.S. Army battlefield communications program related to the AI shop.
There is also a cyclical rotation under way as small cap stocks are getting their due. The iShares Russell 200 ETF (IWM) closed Friday at its highest level in four years. Since the April correction, the small cap index has gained more than 34%, outpacing the S&P 500, which is up 30%.
The Big Picture: Maybe it's the calm before the storm, but the markets are sleepy heading into the Monday open, even if futures are pointing higher. The government shutdown is keeping reports on economic health from being released, but without any major events occurring, there is no real sense of market anticipation, other than that the Federal Reserve will cut rates again at its October meeting. Betting markets say the odds of a 0.25 bps cut are 89%.
Gold is also pushing higher as a result with investors moving towards safe haven assets, and is moving up more than $57 an ounce to $3,968, a 1.5% gain, making the $4,000 per ounce level possible this week.
As the biggest names that have been driving the markets higher take a breath on valuation concerns and worry about when artificial intelligence will begin to show a return on investment for all the money being poured into it, now might be the time to look at stocks that have been depressed.
A small cap rebound has been expected for some time and the IWM's performance since April suggests the rotation into these stocks is finally at hand.
Over long periods, small caps tend to outperform their larger brethren, but the high-interest rate environment has sapped their strength. As the Fed seems to be moving into a period of rate easing, small caps are perking up.
