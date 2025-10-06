Before You Buy ACHR Stock, Keep Your Eyes Peeled on This Critical Trading Range

Archer Aviation (ACHR) broke above $10 at the start of October and is rapidly making progress towards the next resistance line. The main cause of this move is due to a potential Tesla (TSLA) collaboration after Archer’s weekend video featured its Midnight aircraft alongside Tesla products.

There are rumors on X about a possible collaboration between the two companies. Tesla also teased an October 7 announcement, which many retail investors believe will involve Archer Aviation.

However, even without a potential Tesla catalyst, ACHR stock found a bottom at $8.25 and has been moving up significantly.

ACHR stock’s next move

I expect Tuesday to be pivotal for ACHR stock. If the announcement turns out to be unrelated to Archer Aviation, the stock may retest $10. There’s a good chance that the rumors will remain rumors, but it’s also likely that an Archer-Tesla collaboration may happen.

In this case, the stock could surge to $20 and beyond.

A notable number of traders are betting that the stock could go up to $22 in less than two weeks from now.

Moreover, seasonal returns are also quite positive. October has started on a very positive note, and November has a 75% win rate.

A Tesla partnership could open up the way for exceptional returns in October and November.

Still, this is not a given. ACHR stock may meet resistance near $13.3-$13.4 as it has done twice before. And if partnership speculation does not materialize into reality, then it may be rejected at that level again.

I would buy ACHR stock, as the chances are still in your favor.