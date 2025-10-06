Don’t Blink—The Real Test of the AMD-OpenAI Deal Comes Later

Software specialist OpenAI — the maker of the popular chatbot ChatGPT — stunned Wall Street by announcing a landmark deal with semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). Under the agreement, the AI-focused enterprise could take a 10% stake in the chipmaker. Subsequently, AMD stock was one of the biggest movers on Monday, soaring more than 30% on the news.

According to a CNBC report, under the terms of the deal, OpenAI will deploy 6 gigawatts of Advanced Micro’s Instinct graphics processing units (GPUs) over multiple years. As well, the agreement will involve multiple generations of hardware. The endeavor will make its debut in the second half of next year with an initial 1-gigawatt rollout of chips.

“We have to do this,” OpenAI President Greg Brockman remarked in a CNBC interview. “This is so core to our mission if we really want to be able to scale to reach all of humanity, this is what we have to do.”

On paper, the announcement obviously represents a huge spark of momentum for AMD stock. Adding to the enthusiasm, the equity was previously moving higher during the premarket session on rumors that it was negotiating foundry cooperation terms with Intel (INTC). Still, prospective investors need to be cautious.

Fundamentally, the agreement between Advanced Micro and OpenAI is centered on a warrant for up to 160 million shares of AMD stock. However, the first tranche of securities vest with the aforementioned 1-gigagwatt deployment. Additional tranches unlock, so long as AMD’s share value continues to rise and if OpenAI is able to hit key technical and commercial milestones.

These aren’t guaranteed outcomes, which raises the prospect for sentiment digestion down the line.

Adding to near-term concerns is the quantitative argument. In the prior 10 weeks, AMD stock had printed a 5-5-D sequence: five up weeks, five down weeks, with an overall downward trajectory across the period. Typically, such behavioral states lead to a digestion of news, leading to a lower projected median price relative to baseline expectations.

This shouldn’t be read as a bearish signal on AMD stock. However, those who are looking for extremely robust growth in the near term may need to seek alternative ideas.