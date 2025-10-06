UiPath Stock Gets Pinned Near $15. Is $30 or $10 Next?

UiPath (PATH) suddenly broke higher after trading sideways for the past two months. The stock has been sliding continuously for the past few years, with temporary breakouts in between. That said, this latest surge has more substance to it.

PATH stock rallied on October 6, 2025, largely because the company announced a set of high-profile AI partnerships. Headlines highlighted new collaborations with NVIDIA, OpenAI, Google, and Snowflake that are intended to deepen the AI capabilities of UiPath’s automation platform. Traders reacted enthusiastically.

The gist of the partnerships

“Agentic” = software bots that can figure out what to do next on their own instead of waiting for a person to tell them every step.

UiPath already makes “robotic” bots that copy the clicks you do on a computer (open this spreadsheet, copy that number, paste it here).

The new twist is they’re plugging those bots into the latest AI brains (OpenAI’s models, NVIDIA’s chips, Google’s cloud, Snowflake’s data house).

Result: a bot can now read an e-mail, understand what the customer wants, decide which internal forms to fill out, and carry the task all the way to completion, but without a human babysitter.

PATH stock to $30 or $10?

The real potential could be far more than what the market expects now. This is because these partnerships are with big companies and can be scaled up significantly. UiPath has a $7.8 billion market capitalization, but if it can become one of the few companies spearheading agentic AI, better days are ahead.

That said, these are early-stage partnerships, and it’s too early to say whether or not they will scale.

The average price target is just above $13, with the highest at $18.

As such, $30 is very unlikely this year, or even next year. I wouldn’t size a position assuming either extreme. I’d only buy with a small position in case the partnerships pan out well.