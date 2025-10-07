Should You Buy the Dip on AppLovin (App) Stock in October?

AppLovin (APP) is a mobile advertising technology company that was down over 90% at one point as the post-COVID bubble imploded, but has since staged a remarkable recovery, going above and beyond most people’s expectations. It has received very little coverage relative to big-name stocks like Palantir (PLTR) or Nvidia (NVDA), but outshone them significantly in raw percentage gains, up 351.4% in the past year.

Things started on a more negative note this month as it declined by over 18.3% from its peak at the end of September to its trough on Monday, October 6. This is due to reports coming in that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating the company for its data-collection practices.

APP stock has staged a 7.8% recovery today after multiple financial firms said the selloff has been an overreaction. However, it is still down 11.3% over the past five days.

Should you buy the recovery?

AppLovin is undergoing a growth wave that is not expected to slow down anytime soon. 2025 revenue growth is expected to be 18.55% to $5.58 billion, accelerating to 33% year-over-year growth next year to $7.43 billion. EPS is expected to grow even faster, at almost 102% in 2025 and 50.9% in 2026.

AppLovin benefits from the AI app boom, and it is also a beneficiary of the ongoing advertising boom that is also lifting companies like Meta. Its advertising engine uses machine learning to pick which ad to show in every mobile session, and this has boosted profits greatly.

It is only getting more efficient, and I expect the stock to gain in parallel. APP stock has also performed well historically in November, second only to May. November is also a very good month for ads, and I expect APP stock to surge to another high of ~$800 by year-end.