Time to Pay Up: Could Snapchat’s Storage Fees Sink SNAP Stock?

Technology specialist Snap Inc (SNAP) — best known for its popular Snapchat app — represented one of the leading losers of Tuesday’s session, down about 4% in early afternoon trading. Fundamentally, the market appears to be digesting the news that a popular feature in the app will now incur a fee.

According to The New York Times, the social media platform will require its most prolific users to pay a small monthly sum to keep their “Memories” intact. Introduced in 2016, Memories allow users to save photos and videos rather than letting them disappear after a short time.

While the concept was incredibly popular, it also imposed a cruel irony. Because of its resounding success — amounting to more than one trillion Memories being saved — the feature ended up raising Snap’s infrastructural costs. As such, the surge in Memories forced the company to introduce paid storage plans.

From an investment standpoint, the move represents a mixed bag. On one hand, SNAP stock should theoretically rise on the monetization of a popular feature. But on the other hand, Snapchat’s user base — 460 million daily active users and 900 million monthly active users — skews young, with about 60% of its base landing between the ages of 18 to 34.

Adding to the pressure, the BBC recently reported that several of Snapchat’s young users have expressed dismay at the coming storage fee. In other words, the fee may represent a proportionately greater hardship, especially for those generating little to no income.

Still, on a fundamental basis, the uproar may be much ado about nothing. While the Memories storage fee may be burdensome for those used to free storage, the reality is that nothing in the world is truly free. For people who have a vast digital library, it must be stored somewhere, either in a physical drive or in the cloud.

Either way, users have to pay up.

Quantitatively, SNAP stock is structured in a balanced profile: five up weeks, five down weeks, with an overall downward trajectory in the trailing 10 weeks. Historically, under this backdrop, the price action tends to be choppy in the early weeks but eventually resolves upward.

Those looking to speculate on SNAP stock may anticipate a push toward the $9 level by mid-November. Also, because of the equity’s elevated short interest, an upswing could create a positive feedback loop, providing more accelerative fuel.