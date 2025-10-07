Will This Trump Order Unlock Massive Gains for SOFI Stock?

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) has been undergoing volatility in the past two weeks with a significant decline and a partial rebound. It has bounced up by 5.6% today and is continuing to make up lost ground.

The primary cause of the initial decline was due to analysts souring on SOFI stock’s valuation. The stock trades at 56 times earnings as of this writing. Even if you consider 2026 EPS, you’re still paying over 47 times forward earnings for this stock.

But what caused a rebound regardless was President Trump's changes to federal student loan programs. The administration's policies are reducing the federal government's role in student lending. In turn, private lenders like SoFi have more opportunities to grant loans to students, perhaps with higher interest rates.

Federal student loan debt constitutes over 90% of all student loan debt, and any shift toward private lending could significantly expand SoFi's addressable market.

Should you buy SOFI stock now?

While the fintech sector is seeing renewed growth, with analysts coalescing around the higher range of estimates for many of them, SOFI stock may not be worth betting on at the moment.

The stock is simply too expensive, and even with the increased addressable market, if the administration does offload student loans, SOFI stock is prohibitively expensive. The company first started posting profits in late 2023 and has failed to expand them progressively afterwards. SoFi had a brief period where it had $692 million of net cash in Q1 2024, but that too has reversed, with Q2 2025 debt being nearly double that of cash.

I do believe SoFi Technologies can be very successful long-term, but the opportunity cost of waiting for the financials to catch up to the price is not worth it.

I’d sell and explore other fintech stocks until the valuation gets more reasonable.