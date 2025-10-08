Archer Aviation (ACHR) Rumors Disappoint But That’s Not the Whole Story

While the underlying electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) industry may have already been among the hottest sectors, Archer Aviation (ACHR) in particular generated stratospheric buzz. Amid a rumored partnership with Tesla (TSLA), ACHR stock briefly went parabolic. Unfortunately, the awaited announcement by the electric vehicle manufacturer revealed nothing about air taxis — leading to severe volatility for ACHR.

Initially, speculation ran rampant when Tesla posted a teaser clip on social media showcasing an image of a spinning turbine, hinting at a major reveal yesterday. Bullish traders jumped the gun, connecting the dots to Archer. Subsequently, ACHR stock saw a dramatic lift in market value. However, Tesla merely used the opportunity to discuss low-priced variants of its Model 3 and Model Y.

Without any mention of Archer, sentiment quickly soured, leading to a gob of red ink for ACHR stock. Still, the disappointment might not matter.

For one thing, Archer has incurred very high short interest, which ordinarily would represent a warning sign that the target security could tumble. However, a contrarian argument exists in that an unexpected lift in ACHR stock could spark a short squeeze. Because short transactions are necessarily credit-based, they incur what’s known as tail risk — the ever-rising threat of an obligatory payment as the event being underwritten on becomes realized to the extreme ends of the distribution.

In essence, exposed short traders must exit early to avoid potentially catastrophic damage. This wave of exiting the short position (which involves buying the security) may create a positive feedback loop.

Second and perhaps more importantly, options sentiment appears robust for ACHR stock. Data from Fintel reveals that from Sept. 10 through Oct. 7, net long premiums bought — a metric that backs out bearish options and bakes in bullish equivalents — on a cumulative basis stood at roughly $17.24 million.

In other words, as traders bought bullish sentiment options, ACHR stock has moved higher. Specifically, the correlation coefficient between the two metrics clocks in at 96.64%.

To be sure, the cumulative count of net long premiums bought is not a “real” metric in that it’s not an absolute measurement of open contracts. However, the cumulative basis reveals the broader trend in the derivatives market — and the evidence states that the smart money is very much optimistic.