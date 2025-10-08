Could AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) Stock Surge to $100 in 2025?

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) is on a tear since June, after trading sideways for the first six months of the year. The company has made several operational breakthroughs, and momentum is only accelerating today. ASTS stock is up 311% in the past six months alone.

ASTS stock is up nearly 12% today. The main driver is the newly signed partnership with Verizon, which marks AST SpaceMobile's most significant commercial deal to date. Under this agreement, Verizon (V) will integrate AST's satellite network with its terrestrial infrastructure using Verizon's 850 MHz premium low-band spectrum to extend coverage to remote areas where traditional cell towers cannot reach. This builds upon an earlier partnership announced last year in which Verizon committed $100 million to support AST's service rollout.

And not long ago, AST SpaceMobile completed its assembly and testing of its BlueBird 6 satellite, which is prepared for launch. It targets the deployment of 45 to 60 satellites by 2026 to build out its constellation.

Even last year, it seemed far-fetched to consider that this company’s satellites could connect to unmodified devices and rival Starlink. But with major partnerships like the one today, the market is getting much more confident.

Where ASTS stock can go next

Analysts see explosive revenue growth in the coming years, with 2025 revenue of $59.55 million, up 1,247.9%. 2026 revenue is expected to grow 328% to $254.85 million, possibly reaching $418.7 million.

No one knows how high revenue could be in the next five years, but some see it above $10 billion annually. Profitability is expected sometime around 2027.

I do not think it is still at its full potential, considering more partnerships are likely. The company is still in its startup phase, but as it matures, investors will likely pay more for this SpaceX rival. SpaceX itself is valued at $400 billion. AST SpaceMobile has a market cap of $30.5 billion.

The stock could very well surpass $100 by year-end.