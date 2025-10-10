K-Shaped Recovery: Levi Strauss (LEVI) Tanks Despite Strong Earnings

On paper, fashion and apparel icon Levi Strauss (LEVI) should have done more than enough to boost its market value. It’s not just about delivering an earnings and sales beat, though the company did just that. Rather, it’s about performing under the enormous pressure of the Trump administration tariffs and an overall challenging ecosystem for the broader economy.

Unfortunately, Wall Street had other ideas.

At first, circumstances appeared auspicious enough. For the company’s fiscal third quarter, Levi posted adjusted earnings per share of 34 cents, beating out the consensus view of 31 cents. On the top line, the retailer generated $1.54 billion, exceeding the estimate calling for $1.5 billion.

Still, despite the positive print, LEVI stock slipped 6% in extended trading following the disclosure. During the late-morning session on Friday, the security had tanked roughly 13%.

It appears that some of the skepticism centers on the forward guidance. Levi’s anticipates full-year adjusted EPS to land between $1.27 and $1.32, which is up from a prior range of between $1.25 and $1.30. However, it’s only at the high end where the outlook aligns with the Street’s estimate of $1.31 per share.

Adding to the volatility may be concerns about tariffs and overall economic stability. Interestingly, while retail names have struggled recently — including prior high-flying entities like Best Buy (BBY) — gold and silver prices have recently hit record highs.

In effect, the market is encountering a K-shaped trajectory, where certain sectors enjoy robust returns while others flounder.

Down the line, there could be an opportunity for LEVI stock, especially considering that the underlying brand resonates across consumer demographics. Quantitatively, though, the risk is that the security has enjoyed a strong run of accumulative sessions that could potentially lead to a corrective spell.

In the trailing 10 weeks, LEVI has printed an 8-2-U sequence: eight up weeks, two down weeks, with an overall upward trajectory. This sequence only represents 1.55% of the identifiable 10-week patterns that have flashed in LEVI stock since its public market debut (March 2019). As such, it’s difficult to declare with any confidence the security’s probabilistic trajectory.

That said, the median price of outcomes tied to the 8-2-U sequence tends to drift sharply lower than what would be expected under baseline conditions. Therefore, it would probably make more sense to wait for the volatility to be fully digested before taking a long-side position.