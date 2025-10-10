Largest Slump in Its History: Ferrari (Race) Stock Dives 15%. Should You Buy or Bail?

Ferrari (RACE) is a household name, but the stock rarely gets into headlines due to the company being more of a “steady Eddie” holding. However, RACE stock had its worst single-day plunge today after disappointing long-term guidance was presented during the company’s Capital Markets Day.

Ferrari projects EUR 9 billion in 2030 revenue, below the EUR 9.8 billion target expected by analysts. The EBIT target also came in below estimates at EUR 2.75 billion vs. the EUR 3.25 billion consensus.

On top of that, the company scaled back its EV ambitions, with only 20% of its lineup expected to be fully electric by 2030. This is half the previous goal of 40% EV sales.

Should you buy the dip on RACE stock?

Near-term pain is likely, but long-term bulls argue that Ferrari’s luxury moat and scarcity model remain intact. If you believe in exclusivity over volume, dips could be entry points. The stock has been delivering lackluster gains since early 2024 and is still richly priced despite the correction.

You’re paying 42 times earnings and 34 times forward earnings for RACE stock. We’re looking at around 9% annual revenue growth in the coming years, along with 12% annual EPS growth.

Both those metrics say this stock is still fairly valued against historical multiples, if not a bit expensive. The best course of action would be to avoid RACE stock at the moment.

The market has far better opportunities with less risk and more growth potential. I would only hold a stock like RACE if it came with a fat dividend yield, which it does not. As such, the opportunity cost of chasing the limited upside here is not worth it.