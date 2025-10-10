Where Will Hut 8 (HUT) Head Next? Watch This Critical Indicator!

Blockchain infrastructure specialist Hut 8 (HUT) easily represents one of the top winners of the equities market, having gained just over 124% on a year-to-date basis. For context, the Nasdaq Composite index — which is no slouch — has gained a bit under 17% during the same frame. Obviously, the underlying cryptocurrency market is responsible for the blistering performance yet today’s volatility may raise some eyebrows.

On a broad level, concerns about overall economic stability has inspired a rush to safe-haven assets. Just recently, gold and silver prices hit a record high, an understandable outcome amid concerns tied to inflation and the ongoing government shutdown. However, cryptos have also received much of that safe-haven love. Prior to a volatile spell that just materialized, the total market capitalization of all cryptos stood at $4.32 trillion.

By way of comparison, that would make the digital asset ecosystem the fourth-largest economy in the world.

Still, because of the aforementioned volatility that struck virtual currencies recently, HUT stock has struggled during the Friday session, down more than 1%. Other crypto-related enterprises, like MARA Holdings (MARA) and Coinbase (COIN), fared worse, down 3% and 6%, respectively.

It raises the obvious question: where will HUT stock head next? For those looking to speculate on the security, its short interest may hold the key.

According to Fintel, Hut 8’s short interest currently stands at 16.92% of its float, with the underlying ratio clocking in at 2.59 days to cover. In other words, it would take more than half the business week to fully unwind the short exposure. If that covering happens, HUT stock could experience a rebound effect known as a short squeeze.

Mathematically, what’s fascinating about the two metrics is their direct relationship. Between June 2021 through September 2025, the correlation coefficient stood at 63.67%. Essentially, as short interest rises, so too does HUT stock.

To be clear, it’s difficult to establish a causal relationship between the two metrics. Visually, though, it does appear that short interest is the leading indicator of the HUT stock price. Assuming that this sentiment regime holds, an uptick in short interest could potentially signal more gains ahead.