From ASML to MindMed: 5 High-Conviction Trades

Five Stocks of the Week

Technology Stock of the Week: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

ASML Holding (ASML) shares surged to new all-time highs in early October, lifted by strength in peer companies Lam Research (LRCX) and KLA Corp. (KLAC). The move followed a bullish feature in Barron’s, which highlighted ASML’s dominance in the global semiconductor equipment space ahead of its October 15 earnings report.

Based in the Netherlands, ASML benefits from limited exposure to U.S.–China tariff risk, a key differentiator among chip-equipment makers.

The company remains the world’s only supplier of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems, the backbone of advanced chip manufacturing for clients like TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

On October 6, New Street Research downgraded ASML, triggering a sharp 10% correction. However, the decline proved technical rather than fundamental, shares have held above both their 20-day and 50-day moving averages, signaling that the pullback was a healthy reset within a broader uptrend.

Last quarter, ASML beat earnings estimates by $0.66 per share, its largest upside surprise in more than five years.

While management tempered guidance for Q3, citing uncertainty around AI-related spending, recent industry data suggests those concerns may be overstated. That sets up the potential for another earnings beat.

From a risk/reward perspective, the combination of negative sentiment, resilient technical strength, and historically strong year-end seasonality favors the bulls. A breakout above the early-October high would confirm continuation of ASML’s long-term uptrend.

The stock remains positioned for a measured move toward $1,200 over the next six months, assuming AI infrastructure investment and wafer-equipment demand continue to stabilize through 2025.

Growth Stock of the Week: American Electric Power (AEP)

BUY GOOD DIVIDENDS!

That’s the message that I have been delivering to investors for years. The comment is a rebuttal to the thousands of times that someone has suggested a stock that pays an 11% dividend while losing 20% of its value each year.

Here’s a quick hint… Dividend yields are high in those situations because the stock performance stinks. Don’t buy the dividend, but the stock that pays a nice dividend.

With AEP, you’re getting the best of both worlds as American Electric Power has turned into a growth machine as well as income payer.

The utility operator is on track to return to its year-over-year revenue growth of 5% as the company’s operations expand to fit growing demand for energy. AEP is among the companies increasing their output to serve data centers in various parts of the nation.

Investors are flocking to “safe haven” stocks as the market heads into a period of uncertainty. Utility and consumer staples companies have seen increased buying over the last six months as talks of tariffs increase along with geopolitical fears.

Shares of AEP trade with a strong technical foundation.

The stock is trading near all-time highs of $119 with shares holding a strong long-term bull market trend. AEP stock is trading even more strongly from a short-term perspective.

Shares are currently more than 30% higher on a year-to-date basis, reflecting the demand for both income and “safe haven” stocks.

With it’s 3.5% dividend yield, strong cash flow and 30% return over the last 10 months, AEP shares round out to a nice growth stock with the benefit of a strong dividend.

Stock Under $10 of the Week: Mind Medicine (MNMD)

Last week, First Majestic Silver (AG) was our Stock Under $10 of the Week—and shares have since climbed more than 50%. This week, the spotlight shifts to another high-upside name that’s been on my radar for years: Mind Medicine (MNMD).

The Trump Administration’s recent comments around decriminalizing marijuana—and expanding regulatory space for alternative therapies such as psilocybin—have reignited interest in psychedelic stocks. MindMed is among the best-positioned to benefit from this shift.

This morning, Needham analyst Ami Fadia initiated coverage on MindMed with a “Buy” rating and a $28 price target, giving the stock one of its strongest endorsements yet from Wall Street. The move validates both the company’s progress and its growing visibility in the psychedelic therapeutics market.

MindMed’s clinical progress continues to advance as the company reports steady momentum in its Phase 2b trials focused on anxiety and substance-use disorders. These results, expected to expand into larger Phase 3 programs next year, represent a key milestone toward commercial viability.

Technically, shares have broken through the psychological $10 level, a threshold that often triggers institutional buying. Volume surged as traders recognized the breakout, confirming renewed bullish momentum.

The stock has maintained a long-term uptrend since early 2024, and the recent strength suggests another potential leg higher.

Short term, the chart targets a move toward $15, with the broader trend still supporting a $25 long-term target as institutional coverage expands and regulatory sentiment improves.

With momentum, policy, and technicals aligning, Mind Medicine (MNMD) stands out as one of the most compelling sub-$15 trades in the biotech space today.

Disclosure: Chris Johnson has maintained a position in MindMed since shares were listed on the Nasdaq in 2021.

Income Stock of the Week: iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

I’m sorry… not trying to repeat myself again, but this is one of the most attractive income alternatives out there today.

This week’s income pick is simple and safe: the iShares 0–3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV). With a yield of 5.18%, SGOV offers a low-risk way to generate income on sidelined cash without tying up capital in longer-duration investments.

SGOV invests exclusively in U.S. Treasury securities with maturities of zero to three months, making it one of the most liquid and stable fixed-income options on the market. Its focus on ultra-short-term Treasuries means it carries minimal interest rate risk, insulating investors from the volatility that typically impacts longer-duration bond funds.

Because of this, SGOV is ideal for risk-averse investors or those seeking a temporary cash management vehicle while remaining in the market. While the yield is lower than longer-term bonds, it offers a more productive alternative to idle cash—especially in today’s rate environment.

Overall, SGOV is a tactical tool for capital preservation and short-term income generation, making it a smart choice for conservative portfolios or investors waiting for a better entry point into equities.

Bearish Stock of the Week: Housing Stocks (ITB, KBH, TOL, LGIH)

The housing sector is showing fresh signs of strain as the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) dropped 6% last week. The move reflects a growing imbalance between builder expectations and economic reality.

Builders such as Toll Brothers (TOL), KB Home (KBH), and LGI Homes (LGIH) have been adding inventory on the assumption that interest rates would decline meaningfully by year-end. That hasn’t happened. Instead, rates have stabilized near cycle highs while economic uncertainty weighs on consumer confidence.

The result is a stalled housing market. Potential buyers remain hesitant, and builders are now turning to expensive incentives - discounted financing, cash allowances, and floor-plan bonuses - to move inventory.

These promotions will hit margins over the next two quarters, weakening balance sheets that were already stretched by speculative construction growth.

Technically, ITB has shifted from bullish to bearish.

The ETF’s 50-day moving average has rolled over, signaling a short-term trend change. More importantly, shares are within days of breaking below both the $100 price level and the 200-day moving average, a double support zone that has held since last April’s “Tariff Tantrum.”

A confirmed close beneath $100 would trigger algorithmic selling and accelerate momentum to the downside.

Longer-term, the 20-month moving average — a critical line separating bull and bear markets — has now turned negative. That confirms a major trend reversal in homebuilder equities.

A break of support at $100 sets a three- to six-month target near $80, roughly 20% below current prices. Traders can position for the move using slightly out-of-the-money puts on ITB, or target individual builders such as KBH, which show similar breakdown patterns.