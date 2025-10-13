Here’s Oklo’s Next Price Target… It Starts with a 2

Oklo Stock Surges as Trump’s Nuclear Order Ignites the “AI Power” Trade

Oklo (OKLO) stock is on the move after confirmation that President Trump is preparing to sign an executive order to fast-track nuclear energy development in the United States. This isn’t just a political headline — it’s a direct catalyst for one of the boldest plays in next-generation power.

Backed by OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Oklo is developing compact nuclear microreactors that could become the backbone of the coming AI energy revolution. It fits squarely into the theme of my Speculative Seven — the new class of high-upside innovators replacing the tired “Magnificent Seven.” For investors looking where energy, AI, and national security converge, this is the trade to watch.

The Policy Catalyst

Shares of Oklo Inc. (OKLO) surged more than 25% Monday morning after word broke that Trump’s executive order will prioritize licensing and deployment of next-generation nuclear reactors.

The move sent a jolt through the speculative energy sector, triggering heavy inflows into the handful of companies with real, scalable technology.

For traders paying attention, this is confirmation of a trend already underway: nuclear energy is back.

The order is expected to streamline approvals for small modular and microreactor designs, exactly where Oklo leads.

From Concept to Deployment

Oklo’s flagship Aurora Powerhouse reactor is designed to operate continuously for up to 20 years without refueling, a critical differentiator for remote industrial, defense, and AI data-center applications.

The company is currently in licensing review with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Beyond its hardware, Oklo recently announced a plan to build and operate a $1.68 billion fuel-recycling facility in Tennessee, the first of its kind in the U.S.

The site will process used nuclear fuel into new material for fast reactors like Aurora, establishing a self-sustaining, clean-energy supply chain while creating more than 800 high-skill jobs.

This vertical integration gives Oklo a structural advantage over traditional nuclear operators. It positions the company as both a power provider and a materials recycler, a full-cycle model in an industry still dependent on legacy infrastructure.

Technical Momentum and Institutional Fund Flow

Technically, Oklo remains the clear leader in the Nuclear-AI sector.

Shares have surged 253% year-to-date, outperforming every major energy benchmark.

After a September pullback that reset RSI and brought the stock back to its 50-day moving average, OKLO bounced decisively, a textbook confirmation of institutional accumulation.

Over the last week, Wall Street issued three consecutive upgrades, citing stronger project visibility and rising government support.

The stock broke above $150 late Friday, rallying 6% even as the broader market fell 3%. That kind of relative strength in a weak tape is the hallmark of a stock under heavy institutional accumulation.

Early Monday trading saw volume spike again as shares pushed through resistance, confirming the next volatility surge. The stock is once again above its top Bollinger Band, a pattern that previously preceded an 80% rally in nine trading sessions earlier this year.

Trading Levels and Outlook

Traders are eyeing the $75 breakout base as the new floor, with near-term resistance in the $85–$87 range and momentum carrying toward the $200 price target.

Rising call-option volume confirms a shift toward bullish sentiment across both retail and institutional accounts.

Oklo is emerging as one of the purest nuclear-AI convergence plays available to the public market.

With policy tailwinds, technical strength, and clear industrial application, the company stands out as the benchmark for the next phase of America’s energy expansion.

Bottom Line

The AI-nuclear trade is still in its early innings, and Oklo remains the name to own.

Long-term investors should consider building positions on any 5–10% pullback, though waiting may prove costly if momentum carries through the $200 level.

The combination of strong fundamentals, aggressive policy support, and a rare technical breakout makes Oklo one of the few stocks where innovation, national security, and market timing align perfectly.