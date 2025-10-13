Tech Cracks as China Retaliates — Why This Isn’t Over Yet

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – October 13, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: +1.20% 10-Year Yield: 4.059 (-8 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: +1.75% WTI Crude: $59.49 (+0.95%) Dow Jones Futures: +0.88% Gold Futures: $4,095 (+2.39%) VIX: 20.24 (-6.56%) Bitcoin (BTC): $114,682 (+0.30%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning

Markets are reacting sharply to rising geopolitical tensions and fading confidence in the economic cycle. President Trump’s 100% tariff threat on all Chinese imports has rekindled fears of a global trade war just as the U.S. economy shows signs of fragility.

China has warned of retaliation, and markets know the 2018–19 playbook all too well.

The industrial bellwether Fastenal (FAST) missed earnings, weighing on confidence in the sector.

Combined with a government shutdown that's delaying key economic data, traders are operating without a GPS - and volatility is filling the void.

Tech stocks, especially in the AI bubble zone, are leading the decline as stretched valuations finally begin to crack.

Key Drivers

Trump threatens 100% tariffs on China; Beijing warns of retaliation

on China; Beijing warns of retaliation Nasdaq drops >3.5% as speculative AI stocks unwind

Fastenal earnings miss pressures industrials

pressures industrials Government shutdown delays CPI, PPI, and other key reports

Valuation excess and narrow market leadership starting to break down

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

FAST $52.04 –7.1% -Missed earnings expectations, signaling weakness in construction and manufacturing demand.

NVDA $781.40 –3.9% - Leading the Nasdaq drop as profit-taking accelerates and AI leadership gets challenged.

TSLA $222.90 –4.2% - Retreats as China exposure weighs and valuation remains under pressure.

CAT $268.10 –2.7% - Pulled lower on Fastenal’s results and global growth concerns.

GOLD $4,012 Surging amid shutdown, trade war fears, and weakening tech confidence.

Today’s Upgrades & Downgrades –

Upgrades

Okta (OKTA) – Morgan Stanley upgrades to Overweight, PT $130. Strong cloud security pipeline cited ahead of Q3 earnings.

– Morgan Stanley upgrades to Overweight, PT $130. Strong cloud security pipeline cited ahead of Q3 earnings. Eli Lilly (LLY) – Citi raises PT to $810. Momentum continues in GLP-1 drugs, post-obesity study updates.

Downgrades

Fastenal (FAST) – Barclays cuts to Neutral, PT $53. Earnings miss confirms slowing demand across key segments.

– Barclays cuts to Neutral, PT $53. Earnings miss confirms slowing demand across key segments. Taiwan Semi (TSM) – Jefferies downgrades to Hold, PT $115. U.S.–China tensions risk chip supply disruptions.

Today’s Bottom Line:

Volatility is back — and it's not just about tariffs.

Tech bulls got a reality check as Nasdaq leaders finally rolled over. But this is more than just Trump vs. China.

The missing economic data, rising VIX, and earnings pressure from industrials all point to a market searching for direction. If leadership continues to narrow and Fed clarity fades, we may be entering the second leg of this correction.

Defensive sectors, gold, and cash-equivalents are gaining favor.