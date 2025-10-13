Tech Cracks as China Retaliates — Why This Isn’t Over Yet

Markets are reacting sharply to rising geopolitical tensions and fading confidence in the economic cycle. President Trump’s 100% tariff threat on all Chinese imports has rekindled fears of a global trade war just as the U.S. economy shows signs of fragility.
China has warned of retaliation, and markets know the 2018–19 playbook all too well.
The industrial bellwether Fastenal (FAST) missed earnings, weighing on confidence in the sector.
Combined with a government shutdown that's delaying key economic data, traders are operating without a GPS - and volatility is filling the void.
Tech stocks, especially in the AI bubble zone, are leading the decline as stretched valuations finally begin to crack.
FAST $52.04 –7.1% -Missed earnings expectations, signaling weakness in construction and manufacturing demand.
NVDA $781.40 –3.9% - Leading the Nasdaq drop as profit-taking accelerates and AI leadership gets challenged.
TSLA $222.90 –4.2% - Retreats as China exposure weighs and valuation remains under pressure.
CAT $268.10 –2.7% - Pulled lower on Fastenal’s results and global growth concerns.
GOLD $4,012 Surging amid shutdown, trade war fears, and weakening tech confidence.
Upgrades
Downgrades
Volatility is back — and it's not just about tariffs.
Tech bulls got a reality check as Nasdaq leaders finally rolled over. But this is more than just Trump vs. China.
The missing economic data, rising VIX, and earnings pressure from industrials all point to a market searching for direction. If leadership continues to narrow and Fed clarity fades, we may be entering the second leg of this correction.
Defensive sectors, gold, and cash-equivalents are gaining favor.
By submitting your email address, you will receive a free subscription to Money Morning! and occasional special offers from us and our affiliates. You can unsubscribe at any time and we encourage you to read more about our Privacy Policy.
Processing your submission