Trump ‘TACO’ Trade Helps Skyrocket Rigetti Computing (RGTI) Stock

It may be the return of the so-called TACO trade, short for Trump Always Chickens Out. Heading into the weekend, President Donald Trump lashed out at China, with a social media post that threatened a possible escalation of trade tensions. However, cooler heads appear to be prevailing, sending Rigetti Computing (RGTI) rocketing higher.

In short, RGTI stock has the green light to continue on its remarkably ascendent path. During Monday’s late-morning session, the equity found itself up 15%. As well, other quantum computing stocks, such as IonQ (IONQ), benefited from the broader sentiment surge.

While Friday’s Truth Social post from President Trump cast a gloomy cloud over the market, comments from the administration made over the weekend helped soothe frayed nerves. In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump implied that he might not follow through on his threat to post a “massive increase of tariffs” on China.

Moreover, Vice President JD Vance reiterated the conciliatory theme, stating that the U.S. will negotiate if Beijing is “willing to be reasonable,” though he also stressed that the U.S. has leverage if circumstances go awry.

Still, RGTI stock having gained about 234% on a year-to-date basis, it raises the obvious question: is Trump once again walking back his threats for severe action enough to sustain the current rally?

On an aggregated price density basis, RGTI stock roughly forms a normal distribution but with the bell curve far taller than the classical shape. As well, most pricing data over the next 10 weeks is projected to fall below the anchor price.

However, on a quantitative basis, RGTI stock is structured in an 8-2-U pattern: eight up weeks, two down weeks, with an overall upward trajectory. Isolating for this population group, more outcomes are projected to land above the anchor price over the next 10 weeks.

Nevertheless, there are serious debates about how far above the anchor RGTI stock may head. One factor to keep in mind is that Rigetti has incurred high short interest. Currently, this metric stands at 14.81% of the float, which potentially makes it liable for a short squeeze.

Empirically speaking, RGTI may range between $55 to possibly $80. At the same time, there’s also a risk that the security could correct to between $41 and $51. It’s not a trade for the faint of heart but the opportunity for upside still very much exists.