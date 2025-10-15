Plug Power (PLUG) Stock: 3 Reasons Why the Red Ink is a Discount

Frankly, investors don’t need an exegetical analysis of why Plug Power (PLUG) is risky. From negative revenue growth to the subterranean share price, the hydrogen fuel cell developer has a massive credibility gap to traverse. Not only that, people tend to have long memories — especially when tied to deep financial losses. Nevertheless, not all hope may be lost.

After all, we’re talking about a security that managed to gain more than 81% on a year-to-date basis. Yes, much of that — probably most of that — is related to pure speculation. However, that speculation is also tied to fundamental drivers. For example, Plug Power has already worked with Microsoft (MSFT) to provide emissions-free backup power for data centers.

Below are three more reasons why risk-tolerant investors are eyeballing Wednesday’s discount in PLUG stock:

Technical Profile May be Screaming ‘Buy’

From the end of September to the current juncture, PLUG stock may be forming a bullish pennant formation. This pattern consists of a “flagpole” between Sept. 30 and Oct. 6, along with a consolidatory pennant formation that’s developing right now. At the eventual apex, the discipline of technical analysis suggests that the share price can skyrocket higher.

Is it a heuristic? Absolutely — it would be foolish to bet on PLUG stock merely because of the charting equivalent of interpretive jazz. However, the pennant appears to be forming at least in part due to belief in the enterprise’s fundamental potential.

PLUG Stock is a Potential Short Squeeze

Right now, Fintel estimates that the short interest of PLUG stock stands at 34.27%. That’s extremely high, which means that out of the pool of publicly available shares, more than a third are earmarked (loaned out) for shorting activities. To be fair, not all figures that comprise the short interest count implies deliberate bearishness. However, a plus-30% stat almost certainly suggests that at least some speculators are taking direct bets against PLUG.

With the bears potentially aligned so strongly against the hydrogen specialist, an unexpected pivot in share price could lead to a positive feedback loop — the powerful short squeeze.

Probabilistic Distributions Relatively Favor Plug Power

Based on aggregate data from January 2019 onward, the expected probabilistic distribution of 10-week returns would generally place PLUG stock well below the starting point. Price will mostly range between $3.50 and $3.80, with the meat of outcomes landing between $3.60 and $3.70. That’s not great when the anchor price is $3.78.

However, quantitatively, PLUG stock is currently structured in a 6-4-U formation: six up weeks, four down weeks, upward trajectory. This population group will likely range between $3.50 to $4, with the bulk of prices landing between $3.75 and $3.85. That’s not great but there’s at least a statistical potential for sustained upside.