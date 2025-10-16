Micron (MU) is Soaring on Analyst Upgrades But Here’s Why You Need to be Cautious

Amid a broader downturn in the equities market, Micron Technology (MU) has conspicuously jumped higher. In the early afternoon session, MU stock finds itself up roughly 6%, whereas the S&P 500 is down approximately 0.4%. In the past month, the security has moved up about 28%, raising questions about sustainability.

For the moment, the upside appears credible. Analysts from UBS and Citi raised their price targets on MU stock while also reaffirming their Buy ratings. Specifically, UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri is targeting a price of $245 (from an earlier forecast of $225) while Citi’s Christopher Danely moved up his expectation to $240 (previously $200).

According to TipRanks, both analysts have cited the shortage in the supply of DRAM (dynamic random access memory) chips as a primary catalyst. To be fair, the memory chip market is heavily volatile, which always presents risk for an entity like MU stock. However, Arcuri believes that the current cycle will be more durable this time around.

Although an intriguing assessment considering the dramatic rise of artificial intelligence, the narrative also presents risks. Quite simply, there’s an argument to be made that MU stock is stretched.

Using data from Fintel, Micron’s net long option premiums bought — a metric that backs out bearish calls and puts and bakes in their bullish equivalents — clocked in at $109.8 million on a cumulative basis from Sept. 18 through Oct. 15. Further, the correlation coefficient between this figure and the MU stock price stood at 97.09%.

Essentially, as the smart money bought in, MU stock popped higher. However, this relationship could also serve as a warning.

From early October to now, the cumulative flow toward net long options has stagnated — which also led to a stagnation in MU stock. It’s possible that the smart money could be buying in right now. Unfortunately, that data won't be available until the next day. However, if MU rises beyond what the premium flows justify, that could be a problem.

Quantitatively, MU stock is structured in a 6-4-U formation: six up weeks, four down weeks, with an upward trajectory. The distributional curve of its probabilistic outcomes land below that of the standard distribution under baseline conditions, which also serves as food for thought.

These stats don’t necessarily mean that MU stock will correct soon. However, it may be more prudent to wait for a clearer signal as the evidence suggests the security may be getting a bit ahead of itself.