TSMC Just Reignited the AI Boom… Here’s What’s Next

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – October 16, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: +0.38% 10-Year Yield: 4.036 (-9 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: +0.61% WTI Crude: $58.34 (+0.36%) Dow Jones Futures: +0.20% Gold Futures: $4,257 (+1.35%) VIX: 20.64 (-0.82%) Bitcoin (BTC): $111,116 (-0.21%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning

Stocks are trading higher this morning after Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) delivered a major catalyst by raising its full-year revenue outlook and confirming continued strength in AI chip demand.

The update lifted Nvidia, Broadcom, and other AI infrastructure stocks, recharging one of the market’s most important momentum trades.

Big banks also delivered, with Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo both posting Q3 earnings beats.

But beneath the surface, things are murkier. The Fed’s Beige Book, released late Wednesday, revealed that economic activity has softened across most districts, with slowing consumer spending, weaker labor markets, and ongoing inflation pressures.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) $109.45 +4.9% — Raised full-year guidance on strong AI chip demand; EUV system orders surged.

Nvidia (NVDA) $559.20 +3.2% — Following TSMC higher; options market showing heavy bullish flow ahead of next week’s earnings.

Goldman Sachs (GS) $384.60 +2.1% — Beat Q3 estimates on strength in trading and asset management.

Wells Fargo (WFC) $46.28 –1.3% — EPS beat, but Q4 guidance was weak; loan-loss provisions rose.

Veritone (VERI) +19.4% — Follow-through from Wednesday’s 46% move on AI infrastructure contract wins.

Tesla (TSLA) $437.08 +0.9% — Rebounding with broader mega-cap tech, no new headlines premarket.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) $39.42 +1.8% — Copper rebound and China stimulus hopes lift shares.

Today’s Upgrades & Downgrades

Upgrades

TSMC upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley, PT $128 — “AI infrastructure tailwinds remain underappreciated.”

upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley, PT $128 — “AI infrastructure tailwinds remain underappreciated.” Palantir (PLTR) raised to Buy at Citi, PT $27 — “Government contracts expanding, defense pivot accelerating.”

raised to Buy at Citi, PT $27 — “Government contracts expanding, defense pivot accelerating.” Plug Power (PLUG) upgraded to Buy at Cowen, PT $8 — “Bottoming setup; risk/reward favorable into Q4.”

Downgrades

Wells Fargo (WFC) downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan — “Margins under pressure, guidance underwhelming.”

downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan — “Margins under pressure, guidance underwhelming.” Snap (SNAP) downgraded to Sell at UBS — “Ad slowdown worse than peers.”

downgraded to Sell at UBS — “Ad slowdown worse than peers.” Albemarle (ALB) cut to Hold at Jefferies — “Lithium pricing headwinds into 2026.”

Today’s Bottom Line:

Let’s talk about the AI rotation - and what the Fed’s Beige Book really means…

TSMC’s earnings lit a fire under the AI trade again, proving that the capital expenditures tied to high-performance chips are still growing.

That’s huge - not just for Nvidia and semiconductor suppliers, but for the entire AI infrastructure complex. In a market with few bright spots, this remains the dominant leadership trend.

But that strength is coming in the shadow of the Fed’s Beige Book, which showed signs of real economic weakening.

Consumer spending is slowing. Labor markets are softening. Business sentiment is cooling. In a normal market, that would scare traders. But in this environment, it feeds the “bad news is good news” narrative, rate cuts may come sooner if this trend continues.

The VIX dropping back below 17 while the Fed is flashing yellow is a strange but powerful signal. It tells us traders are still respecting risk but also willing to front-run a potential dovish pivot.

As long as volatility remains elevated but not panicked - say, between 15 and 20 - this market can continue grinding higher.

The pattern is becoming familiar: headline fear, price resilience, skepticism everywhere… and rising prices anyway.

From a technical standpoint, the S&P 500 remains above its 50-day moving average, with improving breadth. Nasdaq 100 is being led once again by semis. If this leadership holds - and the Fed doesn’t re-tighten its rhetoric - then the next leg of this rally may already be underway.