With Tesla Given a 72% Chance of Beating Q3, Here’s How to Approach TSLA Stock

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) is set to release its third-quarter earnings report on Oct. 22 — and word on the Street is that expectations are buoyant. According to Polymarket, the EV leader has a 72% chance of beating expectations. Further, this consensus has been strong, with the peak value coming in at 83%. Still, TSLA stock has been choppy over the past month, warranting a closer examination.

Indeed, the robust negotiations between bulls and bears have been emblematic of how traders view the Tesla brand. For example, in the past one-year period, TSLA stock has nearly doubled in market value. However, just condense the picture a little bit to a year-to-date framework and suddenly, the performance is down to just 8% up. In the trailing month, TSLA has gained a little over 3%.

For Q3, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post earnings of 54 cents per share, which would be down sharply from 72 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Still, Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley reaffirmed his Buy rating on TSLA stock, noting that the company is favorably positioned to feed rising global demand for sustainable transportation.

Still, where the EV maker heads next in the charts may ultimately rest with the smart money.

Using data from Fintel, the cumulative amount of net long option premiums bought — a metric that backs out bearish calls and puts and bakes in their bullish equivalents — stands at $108.7 million from Sept. 19 through Oct. 15. Moreover, the correlation coefficient between net long premiums and the TSLA stock price is 88.45%.

In other words, it would seem that where the smart money goes, so goes Tesla.

On another encouraging note, TSLA stock is currently structured in a 6-4-U sequence: six up weeks, four down weeks, with an overall upward trajectory. As a baseline, the distributional curve of probabilistic outcomes over the next 10-week period is already strongly bullish for TSLA. However, 6-4-U conditions, the distributional curve extends even further up the price scale.

However, the one factor to keep in mind is that the extreme bearish tail of the distributional curve extends below the standard distribution. Statistically, TSLA currently offers the chance of much higher rewards, with an enhanced black-swan risk profile.