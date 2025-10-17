Dimon’s ‘Cockroach’ Warning Unleashes Market Mayhem: Is a Bigger Crash Looming?

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – October 17, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: (-1.17%) 10-Year Yield: (-0.02%) 1.7 bps Nasdaq 100 Futures: (-1.37%) WTI Crude: $56.37 (-1.09%) Dow Jones Futures: (-0.88%) Gold Futures: 4,358 (+1.26%) VIX: 26.90 (+6.37%) Bitcoin (BTC): ~$104,638 (-5.85%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning

The U.S. economy is hiding an ugly secret: it has a cockroach infestation. JPMorgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon spooked the market with a grim assessment of private credit markets, saying "When you see one cockroach, there are probably more."

During JPM's Q3 earnings call, Dimon flagged the hidden risks after auto lender Tricolor's bankruptcy, which caused even JPM's "fortress bank" to lose $170 million.

The "cockroach" statement evoked images of the 2008 financial crisis where overleveraged firms collapsed one after another following the Bear Stearns implosion (which JPM had to rescue).

And just last month, auto parts supplier First Brands Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Spooked by potential contagion fears, investors hammered regional banks. While the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq were all down by around 0.6%, the Russell 2000 small-cap index shed 1.8%. Even JPMorgan dipped 2.3%.

Overnight, sentiment is souring further. Gold spiked to a record at $4,358 as a safe haven, while crypto mirrored the rout – Bitcoin (BTC) is down another 5.7%2 to $105,000. Stock futures are sharply lower.

Traders are now pinning hopes on Fed rate cuts later this month, but for now, credit jitters rule. As Dimon noted, "Everyone should be forewarned on this."

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Tesla (TSLA) $418.63 -2.4% - Upcoming earnings and a significant analyst downgrade send the EV maker lower .

Nvidia (NVDA) $178.00 -2.1% Despite being part of a consortium buying data centers, NVDA has a 0% share in China today – down from 95% – and market jitters are undercutting the chipmaker.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) $228.00 -2.8% - Also despite recent wins, the chipmaker is being dragged down by broader market fears.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) $173.68 -2.5% - Even though it signed a new partnership with Snowflake, the AI shop is also being dragged lower on market worries.

Micron Technology (MU) $196.24% -3.1 - The memory maker will be abandoning the server chip market in China after the ban.

Oracle (ORCL) $300.79%- 3.9% - After assuaging concerns about AI margins, the tanking market is taking the tech giant lower..

Upgrades & Downgrades

Upgrades:

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan, tgt $60

PPG Industries (PPG) upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan, tgt $112

Sea Ltd (SE) upgraded to Buy at BofA Securities, tgt $215

T-Mobile (TMUS) upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo, tgt $260

Knight-Swift (KNX)) upgraded to Buy at BofA Securities, tgt $50

Downgrades:

AstraZeneca (AZN) downgraded to sell at Deutsche Bank

Fiserv (FIS) downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Lithium Americas (LAC) downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan, tgt $5

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) downgraded to Market Perform at Bernstein, tgt $190

Unity Software (U) downgraded to Neutral at Arete, tgt $36

Today’s Bottom Line:

Volatility is surging. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) – Wall Street’s “fear gauge” – spiked above 27 overnight, reflecting increased market anxiety. This sharp rise points to cracks in the “Wall of Worry” – a term for markets climbing despite economic concerns like inflation or credit risks.

Historically – and what we've been witnessing in the current market – stocks often defy bad news and scale this wall. But the VIX’s jump, triggered by Dimon’s “cockroach” warning about private credit risks creating a cascading effect, suggests bigger chunks may be breaking away.

With regional banks and small-cap stocks tanking yesterday, the market indexes were dragged lower and are pointing to more pain today. As a VIX above 25 signals heightened volatility, it is potentially foreshadowing deeper market corrections as investor confidence wanes and seek out risk-off investments.

Traders are bracing for a bumpy ride, which is why this space has been urging investors to protect their downside and not take big risks.