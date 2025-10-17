Is This Silicon Valley Bank Collapse Part 2?

Is the Regional Banking Meltdown Starting Again?

The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) dropped over 6% on Thursday, reigniting fears that a new banking crisis could be forming.

The selloff was triggered by a wave of bad loan disclosures from Zions Bancorporation and Western Alliance, two banks that tumbled 13% and 10% respectively after revealing credit losses that reminded investors of the 2023 Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

The fallout didn’t stop there.

Shares of Jefferies and other regional lenders followed suit, and the contagion spread globally, with European bank stocks sliding nearly 3%. Major U.S. financials weren’t spared either. JP Morgan fell 1.5% pre-market Friday, Citi dropped 1.9%, and Bank of America lost nearly 3%.

This renewed scrutiny comes amid lingering concerns over lending standards.

Investors are increasingly questioning how so many credit issues are surfacing at once—and whether this reflects deeper problems in the banking sector.

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon added fuel to the fire earlier this year when he warned, “when you see one cockroach, there are probably more.”

Technical Breakdown Signals More Pain Ahead

Thursday’s 7% intraday collapse in KRE was technically significant.

The ETF broke below both its 200-day moving average and the round-numbered $60 price level, two key areas of support now turned resistance. It also confirms a breakdown below its 50-day moving average, which is starting to roll over, a classic early warning sign of a downtrend.

Even more concerning is that KRE is now just 3% above its 20-month moving average.

A close below that level would officially push the ETF into a long-term bear market for the first time since the 2023 banking crisis.

The technical damage done this week raises the probability that institutional investors will continue dumping regional bank stocks in the sessions ahead.

Macro Backdrop Turns Bearish for Banks

The fundamental setup isn’t any better.

While interest rates may eventually move lower, slowing loan growth, weakness in the commercial real estate sector, and rising auto loan defaults all point to shrinking margins and higher risk for regional lenders.

Add in a slowing U.S. economy, and the case for holding bank stocks weakens further.

What’s the Trade?

With KRE breaking support and trending lower, a move toward the $50 level is now in play.

Traders may consider bearish setups using put options or hedging via the ProShares UltraShort Financials ETF (SKF), which aims to return 2x the inverse of daily financial sector performance.

Until lending risk clears and economic signals stabilize, this is a sector better left on the sidelines.