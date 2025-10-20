Apple Sales Shock as Earnings Season Heats Up

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – October 20, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: +0.48% 10-Year Yield: 3.991 (-19 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: +0.64% WTI Crude: $56.48 (-1.81%) Dow Jones Futures: +0.38% Gold Futures: $4,257 (+1.35%) VIX: 20.78 (-17.90%) Bitcoin (BTC): $111,116 (-0.21%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning

U.S. equity futures are building on Friday’s bounce after a solid week where the S&P 500 rallied nearly 2%.

Global sentiment improved overnight as China’s Q3 GDP beat expectations at +1.1% vs. +0.8% forecast, while Japan’s Nikkei soared 3.4% to a record high, anticipating leadership confirmation for Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. European equities are broadly higher as well.

Trade tensions are simmering. President Trump is expected to unveil new tariffs on Colombia and reiterated U.S. concerns over China’s rare earths and fentanyl exports ahead of the Nov. 10 trade truce deadline.

Bloomberg reports Treasury Secretary Bessent will meet China’s Vice Premier this week in Malaysia.

On the earnings front, the pace picks up sharply with nearly 20% of the S&P 500 set to report this week.

Today’s calendar is light, with only the Leading Indicators report at 10:00 AM ET on the economic docket, while Friday’s delayed CPI release will be a critical inflation read.

Stocks on the Move (Pre‑Market)

Apple (AAPL) $255.80, 1.4% – iPhone 17 outsold 16 by 14% in U.S./China; upgraded to Buy by Loop Capital with $315 target

– iPhone 17 outsold 16 by 14% in U.S./China; upgraded to Buy by Loop Capital with $315 target Amazon (AMZN) $213.00 -0.0% – AWS reports DNS outage in East region; services gradually restoring

– AWS reports DNS outage in East region; services gradually restoring Blackstone (BX) $156.31 -1.01% – In $17B deal talks with TPG to acquire Hologic (HOLX +5.9%)

– In $17B deal talks with TPG to acquire Hologic (HOLX +5.9%) CELC +51.1% – Leading biotech gainers on volume and clinical updates

– Leading biotech gainers on volume and clinical updates OLMA -18.2% – Leading premarket decliner on negative trial news

Upgrades & Downgrades

Upgrades:

Apple (AAPL) – Loop Capital upgrades to Buy, tgt $315

– Loop Capital upgrades to Buy, tgt $315 Ally Financial (ALLY) – TD Cowen upgrades to Buy, tgt $50

– TD Cowen upgrades to Buy, tgt $50 Darden Restaurants (DRI) – Goldman upgrades to Buy, tgt $225

– Goldman upgrades to Buy, tgt $225 KLA Corp (KLAC) – Barclays upgrades to Overweight, tgt $1,200

– Barclays upgrades to Overweight, tgt $1,200 ProLogis (PLD) – BMO upgrades to Market Perform, tgt $119

– BMO upgrades to Market Perform, tgt $119 SLB (SLB) – Piper Sandler upgrades to Overweight, tgt $42

Downgrades:

Marvell (MRVL) – Barclays downgrades to Equal Weight, tgt $80

– Barclays downgrades to Equal Weight, tgt $80 Texas Instruments (TXN) – Mizuho downgrades to Underperform, tgt $150

– Mizuho downgrades to Underperform, tgt $150 Rivian (RIVN) – Mizuho downgrades to Underperform, tgt $10

– Mizuho downgrades to Underperform, tgt $10 Qorvo (QRVO) – Mizuho downgrades to Underperform, tgt $75

– Mizuho downgrades to Underperform, tgt $75 Gildan Activewear (GIL) – Citi downgrades to Neutral, tgt $63

Today’s Bottom Line

The bulls are trying to build on last week’s rebound, powered by better-than-expected growth out of China, a record rally in Japan, and strong global earnings momentum.

But geopolitical risk is rising fast—Trump tariffs, AWS outages, and shutdown delays add layers of uncertainty. Watch for small-cap and mid-cap participation as a gauge of breadth and conviction.

Earnings season now swings into full gear, with several large-cap tech leaders set to report this week. A few strong beats from the mega caps could erase lingering fears around regional banks and reignite the rally heading into November.

Traders are watching for strength in margins, cloud growth, and AI commentary.

We’re not out of the woods yet, the VIX remains elevated above 20, signaling that volatility risk is still present. But keep an eye on that level: a move back below 20 would be a key tell that the market is ready to resume its bullish October seasonality trend and push higher into month-end.