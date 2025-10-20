Here’s the Science Behind Apple’s (AAPL) Persistent Rise Higher

Although the rally in the innovation sector has been dominated by the usual suspects, consumer tech giant Apple (AAPL) arguably deserves more attention. True, on a year-to-date basis, the performance really isn’t that remarkable, with AAPL stock having gained less than 5%. In sharp contrast, the Nasdaq Composite moved up over 19% during the same frame. Still, the underlying reliability makes it an intriguing idea.

Case in point is JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon. Late last week, Dimon warned about cockroaches potentially infesting the broader economy. What sparked the initial concern was a subprime auto lender and dealer going bust, prompting concerns by the banking executive that there could be other problems lurking beneath the blistering equities market rally.

Amid the ensuing chaos, AAPL stock did lose some momentum. However, with Monday’s over 4% lift in the late-morning session, Apple finds itself up nearly 3% in the trailing month. That’s notably better than other tech juggernauts, such as Nvidia (NVDA) and Meta Platforms (META), down 0.12% and 4.5%, respectively, during the same period.

It’s also worth pointing out that the Nasdaq Composite, which has been outperforming AAPL stock across various intervals, has only gained about 0.9% in the past 30 days. So, at this juncture, the boring but reliable tech giant arguably deserves more attention.

From a data science perspective, Apple’s blue-chip status is a dream for quantitatively minded traders. As a standard distribution, the 10-week forecasted returns of AAPL stock form a bullishly skewed bell curve. Further, in terms of density, prices tend to cluster around $278 (assuming an anchor price of $262.80). Even better, the exceedance ratio (profitability rate) over the next 10 weeks is expected to land at 72.8%.

Now, in the past 10 weeks, AAPL stock has printed a 7-3-U sequence: seven up weeks, three down weeks, with an overall upward trajectory. This population group forms a bimodal distribution relative to the baseline standard distribution, with prices clustering around $279 on average. What’s more, the exceedance ratio is expected to hit 80.4%.

To be sure, these are small improvements over the baseline bullishness. Still, amid the tech chaos, some investors may be looking for stability while still being exposed to the wider innovation narrative. For that purpose, AAPL stock may be an ideal fit.