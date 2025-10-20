Should Speculators Roll the Dice on Opendoor (OPEN) Stock?

Even before the dust truly settles, it’s difficult not to label Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) as one of this year’s biggest outperformers. What makes OPEN stock all the more remarkable is that prior to its mercurial run, the underlying enterprise was on life support. In late June of this year, OPEN was down about 68%. Right now, the year-to-date performance stands at over 368%.

Still, the dramatic turnaround raises the obvious question: is the rally in OPEN stock sustainable or is it doomed for failure?

It’s helpful to consider the broader context. Almost surely, OPEN stock is a beneficiary of a short squeeze. About a month-and-a-half ago, OPEN’s short interest clocked in at 23.58% of its float, which is an exceptionally hot print. As of the latest estimate, the metric is still very much elevated at 21.24%. What’s more, the underlying ratio is 1.66 days to cover, meaning that it will take almost two sessions to fully unwind the short exposure.

Opendoor also benefits from fundamental catalysts. In particular, the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate, with policymakers signaling a dovish pivot in monetary policy. While the move wouldn’t immediately address the high price issue — and could very well make it worse — an accommodating stance should make it easier for prospective homebuyers to secure real estate.

However, it’s the quantitative argument that could be the most convincing. Using available market data, the standard distribution of projected 10-week returns for OPEN stock would be expected to have a bearish skew. That’s a rather obvious point since the upswing really only started since around early July. In terms of outcome density, prices would be expected to cluster around $6.60 (assuming an anchor price of $7.50).

Intriguingly, though, OPEN stock is currently structured in a 4-6-U sequence: four up weeks, six down weeks, with an overall upward trajectory. While this formation wouldn’t bring its probabilistic distribution toward a bullish skew, the quant signal shows that under this particular condition, prices would be expected to cluster around $7.20.

On a relative basis, that’s a 9% improvement in expected density. While this analysis doesn’t definitively provide a buy signal outright — due to most of the data being structured bearishly — it does suggest that there could be more upside fuel left for speculators.