General Motors Soars on Earnings Beat: Here’s Where GM Stock Heads Next

General Motors (GM) delivered exactly what the shaky market needed, delivering a strong earnings beat while also raising its 2025 financial guidance. Subsequently, GM stock was one of the top-performing equities during a soft session on Tuesday, gaining over 15% during the late-morning hours.

Looking at the headline third-quarter numbers, the automaking giant posted adjusted earnings per share of $2.80, beating out the expected print of $2.31. On the top line, the company generated $48.59 billion, jumping past analysts’ consensus view of $45.27 billion. Further, adjusted EBIT landed at $3.38 billion, above the forecast calling of $2.72 billion.

For context, GM’s Q3 revenue was down less than 1% from the year-ago quarter’s tally of $48.76 billion. However, investors appeared focused on the updated guidance, which presented a much more encouraging picture of the consumer economy.

Management now believes that Q4 EBIT to land between $12 billion and $13 billion or $9.75 billion to $10.50 adjusted EPS. That’s a sizable boost from the prior guidance of $10 billion to $12.5 billion or $8.25 to $10 adjusted EPS.

Still, with so much enthusiasm baked into GM stock, investors rightfully would like guidance on how the next several sessions may play out. Quantitative analysis offers some insights that are unavailable under fundamental and technical methodologies.

From January 2019, the standard distribution of GM stock’s projected 10-week returns forms a distorted bell curve, with median price clustering most prominently occurring around $67.20. However, in the trailing 10 weeks, GM is structured in a 7-3-U sequence: seven up weeks, three down weeks, with an overall upward trajectory.

Under this specific population group, its probabilistic return profile features a more classic bell curve shape. When juxtaposed against the parent population, the two groups form a bimodal distribution, which highlights both the potential risks and rewards of GM stock.

In short, GM is more likely to cluster around $66.80, thus below the price density of the standard distribution. However, the upper potential of the stock is greater than what would normally be expected. As such, both the risk and reward tail have been extended outward, presenting a precious scenario for would-be speculators.