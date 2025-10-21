Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) Stock Still Has 67% Upside. Here’s Why

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) has shot up 729.4% in the past 6 months alone, but the rally has started to plateau. Some analysts believe the stock is now overheated, with a Rosenblatt Securities analyst downgrading the stock from “Buy” to “Neutral” after raising the price target to $12.

The new price target still trails NVTS stock’s price by $3. Shareholders are taking profits, and the stock is down 12%.

NVTS stock is indeed overbought at the moment, and a pullback is only natural. However, it’s a good idea to look deeper into the story to see whether or not it is worth buying for the long run. The stock is pinned at $15 now, and the staggering rally was due to a Nvidia (NVDA) partnership earlier this year, and an expansion of it in October. Navitas will be providing GaN and SiC power semiconductors for Nvidia’s next-gen AI data centers.

Should you buy or sell NVTS stock now?

Navitas sees a $2.6 billion market for its 800V data center power electronics, with the total AI data center power opportunity at $3 billion. The market cap of the company, even after the decline, is at $3.24 billion.

Navitas is unlikely to capture the full market, and even if it does, it is hard to speculate on the margins.

Trailing 12-month revenue has declined sharply from $92 million in Q2 2024 to $68 million in Q2 2025. EBITDA loss has narrowed from $96 million to $49 million in the same period. These lackluster financials are likely to be boosted by the Nvidia deal, but not to an extent where it would justify paying 67 times 2026 sales.

Still, a small tactical long position wouldn’t hurt.

A large number of traders are betting on $25 by mid-November, with put positions at $11. I would put the floor price of NVTS stock at $11, with a potential break to $25 if there’s another partnership in play.