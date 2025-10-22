Crypto Fallout: How Should Investors Respond to Cipher Mining’s (CIFR) Implosion?

Cipher Mining (CIFR) undeniably represents one of this year’s biggest stories, at least on a market performance basis. However, with the cryptocurrency miner suffering a sizable drop during the midweek session — down roughly 12% in the late-morning hours — serious questions have been raised about the forward viability of CIFR stock.

Broadly, Cipher, along with other blockchain-focused enterprises like MARA Holdings (MARA) and Coinbase (COIN), are facing serious pressure due to crypto market weakness. Currently, the total market capitalization of all digital assets clocks in at $3.64 trillion, which by itself is a sizable figure. However, it’s a sharp drop (down more than 16%) from the peak of approximately $4.32 trillion.

Still, with CIFR stock shedding over 24% of value in the trailing five sessions, some investors have undoubtedly wondered about the prospect of a discounted entry point. It’s possible that — when viewing the chart from early September onward — CIFR is printing a bearish head-and-shoulders pattern. If so, the implication is that the security can land back at support at around $6.

The issue with the above technical argument is that it’s a heuristic. Without an arbiter to objectively determine the validity of a pattern or trend — let alone its probabilistic implications — both the premise and the conclusion stem entirely from the person making the claim.

That’s a polite way of saying that from a clinical perspective, the lack of an epistemological floor means that there’s no structural difference between technical analysis and a mental health crisis.

What can be more empirically observed is the relationship between CIFR stock and options market sentiment. Using data from Fintel, it can be calculated that CIFR’s price action shares a 92.6% correlation coefficient with net long option premiums bought on a cumulative basis during the period between Sept. 24 and Oct. 21.

It’s the evolution of the relationship, though, that’s intriguing. From late September through early October, the two metrics were relatively out of sync. However, as the market moved into the latter half of this month, the relationship has noticeably tightened.

To be sure, it’s difficult to make wholesale assessments about smart money behaviors. Nevertheless, the data appears to show that the pros remain buyers of CIFR stock. Therefore, CIFR could be an interesting proposition for long-term speculators.