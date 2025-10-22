November 11 Will Make or Break CoreWeave. Here’s What to Do With CRWV Stock Now

Wall Street’s honeymoon period with CoreWeave (CRWV) seems to be fading, and it could turn into a sour relationship within the next three weeks. This is a neocloud company that rents out high-performance, GPU-heavy infrastructure to customers that need “AI-scale” compute.

In short, CoreWeave operates a giant fleet of NVIDIA GPUs (A100s, H100s, B200s) and turns that silicon into on-demand cloud services for AI training, inference, visual-effects rendering, and batch-processing workloads that can’t run economically on the big generic clouds.

However, that infrastructure is not cheap, and CoreWeave has spent billions acquiring it… money it did not start with. CoreWeave built its infrastructure by taking on large sums of debt. Debt on the balance sheet ballooned from $1.99 billion in year-end 2023 to $14.56 billion in Q2 2025.

More and more analysts are focusing on this increasing pile of debt that seems to have outpaced the AI hype. Perhaps this is why CoreWeave is backing out of its Core Scientific acquisition deal.

November 11 will decide what happens to CoreWeave

GPUs depreciate, and the stock market hype will cool down eventually. Management’s tunnel vision on growth could end in tears, as even the net margin is -28.83%.

Q3 earnings are slated for November 11. CoreWeave must show Wall Street that it can start narrowing losses to potential profitability and grow sales at an explosive rate to justify the multiple.

It is unlikely that CoreWeave will show a clear path to profitability or explosive sales growth strong enough to fully justify its current valuation on its Q3 earnings call. Even bullish analysts don’t project net profitability until 2027, and they’re taking very optimistic revenue growth into account.

Should you buy CRWV stock now?

The massive CapEx plan for 2025 is at $20-23 billion, plus the debt it carries has a blended interest rate of ~11-12%. The top two customers accounted for 77% of its revenue last year, so there’s little room to meaningfully increase margins anytime soon.

Add in GPU depreciation, and it’s easy to see CoreWeave losing this uphill battle.

With that in mind, I’d sit on the sidelines and invest in other AI companies. The upside potential is not worth the risk.