Semis Slide, Gold Cracks…Is a Market Reversal Brewing?

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – October 22, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: -0.02% 10-Year Yield: 3.963 (-2 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: -0.04% WTI Crude: $56.48 (+2.38%) Dow Jones Futures: -0.21 Gold Futures: $4,094 (-0.28%) VIX: 18.23 (-12.27%) Bitcoin (BTC): $108,690 (-1.93%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning

Markets are mixed this morning as traders digest a record close in the Dow, an aggressive reversal in gold prices, and a fresh round of earnings catalysts on deck.

While industrials are leading the charge, safe-haven assets are on the back foot — and that’s raising questions about where the next leg of leadership will come from.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a new all-time high yesterday, fueled by strength in cyclicals and industrials.

A major M&A announcement from Chevron (CVX) and upbeat earnings from American Express (AXP) helped power the move. However, broader indices like the Nasdaq 100 are seeing some hesitation as tech stocks stall near resistance ahead of key earnings later this week.

Gold futures dropped sharply below the $2,000 level, a psychological and technical line that had previously held through months of geopolitical tension. That move is pressuring gold miners and may reflect a shift in investor posture back toward risk assets… or a new fear creeping in that the Fed may stay tighter for longer.

On the earnings calendar, today’s focus includes post-market results from Texas Instruments (TXN), Visa (V), Logitech (LOGI) and the headline act: Tesla (TSLA) after the close.

With sentiment stretched and mega-cap tech under the microscope, a strong showing could spark rotation back into growth, or fuel a pullback if results miss.

Also on deck today: Existing Home Sales at 10:00 AM ET, which will be closely watched for signs of housing market cooling amid higher mortgage rates. The Treasury also auctions 2-Year Notes, providing a key read on front-end yield appetite. Fed speakers Tom Barkin and Austan Goolsbee will offer additional color on the policy outlook.

Stocks on the Move (Pre‑Market)

Chevron (CVX) $149.52 ▲3.4% — Announced $53B acquisition of Hess Corp, expanding presence in Guyana oil reserves; shares of Hess (HES) up 4.8%.

— Announced $53B acquisition of Hess Corp, expanding presence in Guyana oil reserves; shares of Hess (HES) up 4.8%. Nextracker (NXT) $95.44 ▲2.9% — Upgraded to Buy at Citi with $114 PT on solar tailwinds and stable margin growth.

— Upgraded to Buy at Citi with $114 PT on solar tailwinds and stable margin growth. American Express (AXP) $143.98 ▲1.6% — Beat Q3 earnings, raised FY25 guidance, driven by strong travel and business spending.

— Beat Q3 earnings, raised FY25 guidance, driven by strong travel and business spending. Gold Miners ETF (GDX) $27.12 ▼2.9% — Gold futures drop below $2,000/oz, dragging gold mining stocks sharply lower.

— Gold futures drop below $2,000/oz, dragging gold mining stocks sharply lower. Nvidia (NVDA) $390.20 ▼1.5% — Traders eye this week’s chip earnings for signals after NVDA rally stalls below key resistance.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Upgrades:

American Express (AXP) — DZ Bank upgrades from Sell to Hold; better-than-expected credit metrics and consumer resilience.

from Sell to Hold; better-than-expected credit metrics and consumer resilience. PepsiCo (PEP) — Upgraded to Buy at DZ Bank , citing improving global demand trends and margin stabilization.

, citing improving global demand trends and margin stabilization. Nextracker (NXT) — Citi moves from Neutral to Buy; highlights accelerating U.S. solar project pipeline and improving order flow.

Downgrades:

Intel (INTC) — Morgan Stanley lowers to Underweight ahead of earnings, citing valuation concerns and margin compression.

ahead of earnings, citing valuation concerns and margin compression. Albemarle (ALB) — Piper Sandler cuts from Overweight to Neutral; lithium pricing pressures remain a drag.

to Neutral; lithium pricing pressures remain a drag. 3M (MMM) — Wolfe Research moves to Underperform, warning of prolonged headwinds in core industrial segments.

Today’s Bottom Line

Gold is making one of its largest two-day declines in 20 years - a sharp correction driven by profit-taking and rebalancing after gains in the precious metals trade far exceeded historical norms. This type of move is not unusual following a parabolic run.

Expect to see the precious metals market stabilize and firm over the next few trading sessions as opportunistic buyers step back in.

Meanwhile, semiconductors are under pressure this morning, part of a broader trend that started last week as speculative “alpha” trades in AI-Nuclear, Quantum Computing, and small-cap tech stocks faced heavy selling.

While profit-taking in high-beta names is common, the spillover into semis - a sector closely tied to institutional growth positioning - raises red flags.

When high-momentum selling spreads beyond speculation into core leadership, it can signal a broader market trend reversal.

With mega-cap tech earnings now underway, this week could mark an inflection point. If the group fails to deliver, or if guidance disappoints, large-cap tech stocks may face high-pressure selling into year-end.

Caution is warranted.