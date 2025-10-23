IBM Stock Slides After Cloud Computing Disappointment. Here’s Why I’d Still Buy the Dip

IBM (IBM) shares have tumbled despite the company posting better-than-expected earnings. Q3 EPS came in at $2.65 and beat analyst estimates of $2.44. Revenue of $16.33 also beat estimates of $16.03, up 9% year-over-year.
These numbers point to a strong beat that would’ve also translated into a healthy increase in the stock price. However, this wasn’t the case due to constant currency revenue growth guidance coming in at 5%, 2% slower than the current quarter. IBM did counter this by raising its free cash flow guidance to $14 billion.
The primary issue for Wall Street is that IBM’s Red Hat cloud computing unit is showing signs of slowing growth. It grew 14% year-over-year in Q3, down from 16% in the previous quarter.
The stock has more than doubled since 2022 as growth accelerated and the cloud computing division started winning from AI. These wins haven’t translated yet into accelerating double-digit revenue growth, but can in the future. Two weeks ago, IBM signed a deal with Antropic to integrate Claude models with its software. It won’t lead to Red Hat’s growth being boosted, but it’s a step in the right direction.
Moreover, AI cloud computing isn’t the only feather in IBM’s hat. The biggest long-term driver could be quantum computing, something that even the government is now purportedly interested in taking a direct stake in.
IBM has been the needle-mover in quantum computing and is the most likely to succeed, as it has deep pockets and was the pioneer of the industry.
I expect the coming quarters to remain positive for IBM. And in the long run, IBM’s expertise with both data centers and quantum computing can make it a hot growth stock if the themes succeed.
