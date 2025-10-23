Is the Bull in Gold Stocks Storming Back? Here’s What to Know

Gold stocks rebounded on Thursday after significant volatility in the past week hit the brakes on a seemingly unstoppable rally. Gold Continuous Contract rose more than 2% in the early afternoon session, driving up the precious metals mining complex. In particular, Newmont Corporation (NEM) gained just under 2%, while large-capitalization peer Barrick Mining (B) moved up about 1.8%.

It’s not entirely clear what sparked the volatility in the gold market. According to Reuters, investors booked profits ahead of tomorrow's U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which was delayed due to the government shutdown. The technical argument is understandable given that, even with the red ink, gold contracts gained roughly 58% on a year-to-date basis.

Still, the consensus among experts appears to be that gold simply encountered a natural ebb and flow. “We maintain a bullish outlook for gold and silver into 2026, and following a much-needed correction/consolidation, traders will likely pause for thought before concluding the developments that drove the historic rallies this year has not gone away,” wrote Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

For those looking to enter the market, gold stocks may be enticing at their current levels. For example, NEM stock is quantitatively structured in a 7-3-U sequence: seven up weeks, three down weeks, with an overall upward trajectory. Using statistical analysis, NEM’s forward 10-week returns under 7-3-U conditions would be expected to show prominent price clustering around $92 (assuming an anchor of $88.44.

Under baseline conditions, price clustering would only be expected to occur at $89. Thus, traders can exploit a 3.37% positive delta in price clustering, assuming that the quant signal holds temporally.

Another intriguing idea on speculators’ radar may be B2Gold (BTG). Among the relatively smaller gold stocks, BTG hasn’t gained as much, only moving up ever so slightly above parity. Ironically, though, that might be the green light needed for contrarian investors.

Currently, BTG stock is structured in a 6-4-U sequence. Under such conditions, price clustering would be expected to occur around $5.30 (assuming an anchor of $5.22). Baseline conditions have been demonstrated to only show clustering around $5.17, which means traders may be able to exploit a 2.51% positive delta in price clustering dynamics.