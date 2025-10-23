The Magnificent Seven Are Breaking Apart — And Quantum Is Rising

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – October 23, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: -0.05% 10-Year Yield: 3.989 (+4 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: -0.15% WTI Crude: $61.98 (+5.95%) Dow Jones Futures: -0.16% Gold Futures: $4,147 (+2.04%) VIX: 18.23 (-12.27%) Bitcoin (BTC): $109,079 (+0.93%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning

What’s Moving Stocks

Stocks are pointing modestly lower this morning as Wall Street digests another wave of corporate earnings, surging oil prices, and a growing list of geopolitical risks.

Tesla (TSLA) kicked off the mega-cap earnings cycle with a rare miss, citing tariff and supply chain pressures that cut into margins. The report reignited debate over whether lofty valuations in the AI and EV complex can withstand a period of tightening profit spreads.

IBM (IBM) added to the downside pressure, tumbling despite beating on EPS and revenue. Slower cloud growth signaled that even the strongest enterprise software names aren’t immune to normalization after multi-year AI-driven expansion.

At the macro level, the White House’s new sanctions on major Russian oil producers jolted crude prices higher, pushing WTI above $93 and reawakening inflation fears. Gold and other inflation hedges are seeing renewed bid as traders price in potential policy fallout.

Meanwhile, U.S.–China tensions remain in focus as the Trump administration weighs new software export curbs. Vice Premier He Lifeng is scheduled to meet with U.S. officials this weekend to discuss trade, while investors brace for a 3PM ET announcement from President Trump, topic still undisclosed.

Key Drivers

Tesla miss reignites margin fears across mega-cap tech

IBM’s cloud slowdown fuels valuation anxiety

Russia sanctions send crude oil higher and revive inflation trades

Trump’s 3PM announcement adds political event risk

Upcoming U.S.–China trade talks could reset sentiment

What to Watch Today

3:00 PM ET: President Trump press conference (topic undisclosed)

President Trump press conference (topic undisclosed) Friday: U.S.–China trade talks with Vice Premier He Lifeng

U.S.–China trade talks with Vice Premier He Lifeng Markets: Oil, gold, and Treasury yields reacting to Russian sanctions

Oil, gold, and Treasury yields reacting to Russian sanctions Earnings Focus: Honeywell, Lam Research, and American Airlines

Honeywell, Lam Research, and American Airlines Fed Watch: No scheduled speakers ahead of next week’s blackout period

Stocks on the Move (Pre‑Market)

Tesla (TSLA) $424.06 –3.4% — Missed EPS and reported weaker gross margins as tariff costs bite.

— Missed EPS and reported weaker gross margins as tariff costs bite. IBM (IBM) $267.00 –7.1% — Beat on earnings but slowed cloud growth and elevated valuation drove profit-taking.

— Beat on earnings but slowed cloud growth and elevated valuation drove profit-taking. Honeywell (HON) $215.06 +4.1% — Strong beat and raised FY25 EPS guidance above consensus.

— Strong beat and raised FY25 EPS guidance above consensus. Lam Research (LRCX) +2.5% — Beat on both lines and issued strong forward guidance.

— Beat on both lines and issued strong forward guidance. Blackstone (BX) –3.2% — Missed by $0.43 despite in-line revenue; capital outflows continue.

— Missed by $0.43 despite in-line revenue; capital outflows continue. Las Vegas Sands (LVS) +2.9% — Raised dividend and buyback authorization after a strong quarter.

— Raised dividend and buyback authorization after a strong quarter. QuantumScape (QS) +3.1% — Reported narrower loss and progress on new Cobra-based QSE-5 cells.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Upgrades:

Barrick Mining (GOLD) – Scotiabank, Sector Outperform, Price target raised to $43 - Target raised as higher realized gold prices and improved production efficiency enhance free cash flow outlook.

– Scotiabank, Sector Outperform, Price target raised to $43 - Target raised as higher realized gold prices and improved production efficiency enhance free cash flow outlook. Core Scientific (CORZ) – Roth Capital, Buy, Price target raised to $23.50 - Bitcoin miner upgraded on capacity expansion and leverage to potential cryptocurrency price recovery.

– Roth Capital, Buy, Price target raised to $23.50 - Bitcoin miner upgraded on capacity expansion and leverage to potential cryptocurrency price recovery. Newmont (NEM) – Scotiabank, Sector Outperform, Price target raised to $114 - Analysts cite strong balance sheet leverage to gold’s rally and long-term production visibility.

– Scotiabank, Sector Outperform, Price target raised to $114 - Analysts cite strong balance sheet leverage to gold’s rally and long-term production visibility. TransMedics (TMDX) – Needham, Buy, Price target raised to $148 - Upgrade follows accelerating adoption of its organ transplant platform and widening hospital network penetration.

– Needham, Buy, Price target raised to $148 - Upgrade follows accelerating adoption of its organ transplant platform and widening hospital network penetration. U.S. Bancorp (USB) – Deutsche Bank, Buy, Price target raised to $52.50 - Positive shift on stable loan growth and margin expansion potential as regional bank sentiment improves.

Downgrades:

Enphase Energy (ENPH) – Mizuho, Neutral, Price target lowered to $37 - Analysts cut ratings as solar demand and margin recovery remain weaker than expected into Q4.

– Mizuho, Neutral, Price target lowered to $37 - Analysts cut ratings as solar demand and margin recovery remain weaker than expected into Q4. Take-Two (TTWO) – Arete, Neutral, Price target lowered to $280 - Downgraded after strong year-to-date rally; valuation leaves limited upside ahead of key game release cycle.

– Arete, Neutral, Price target lowered to $280 - Downgraded after strong year-to-date rally; valuation leaves limited upside ahead of key game release cycle. Winnebago (WGO) – KeyBanc, Sector Weight - Cut to neutral stance as RV industry demand normalizes and inventory levels rise heading into winter.

Today’s Bottom Line

Earnings season is proving resilient, not euphoric, but solidly stronger than expectations.

S&P 500 earnings growth is tracking near 13.4% year-over-year, supported by better margins from the same cost-cutting and layoffs that swept through the Magnificent Seven in 2024. Those efficiency gains are now showing up in bottom-line strength, giving the market a margin cushion against slowing global demand.

However, dispersion within the Mag Seven continues to widen.

Over the last month, the group’s correlation has fallen to multi-year lows, a sign that this once-unified “safe harbor” cohort is fracturing.

During the 2022 bear market, investors could hide in these names. Today, performance is diverging sharply as AI, cloud, and hardware cycles move at different speeds.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration’s is hinting that it may take equity stakes in U.S. quantum computing companies. The headlines are injecting a new speculative tailwind into that sector.

The move is a clear signal that Washington sees quantum technology as a national priority, both for defense competitiveness and as a strategic counterweight to China’s tech ambitions. Expect continued volatility and institutional accumulation in the space as investors reassess long-term government involvement.

Technically, the S&P 500 remains above its 50-day moving average, but momentum is fading.

Watch 6,700 on futures as key support — a break below invites a retest of October lows, while a close above 6,760 keeps the seasonal tailwind in play heading into November.