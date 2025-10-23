The Magnificent Seven Are Breaking Apart — And Quantum Is Rising

What’s Moving Stocks
Stocks are pointing modestly lower this morning as Wall Street digests another wave of corporate earnings, surging oil prices, and a growing list of geopolitical risks.
Tesla (TSLA) kicked off the mega-cap earnings cycle with a rare miss, citing tariff and supply chain pressures that cut into margins. The report reignited debate over whether lofty valuations in the AI and EV complex can withstand a period of tightening profit spreads.
IBM (IBM) added to the downside pressure, tumbling despite beating on EPS and revenue. Slower cloud growth signaled that even the strongest enterprise software names aren’t immune to normalization after multi-year AI-driven expansion.
At the macro level, the White House’s new sanctions on major Russian oil producers jolted crude prices higher, pushing WTI above $93 and reawakening inflation fears. Gold and other inflation hedges are seeing renewed bid as traders price in potential policy fallout.
Meanwhile, U.S.–China tensions remain in focus as the Trump administration weighs new software export curbs. Vice Premier He Lifeng is scheduled to meet with U.S. officials this weekend to discuss trade, while investors brace for a 3PM ET announcement from President Trump, topic still undisclosed.
Key Drivers
What to Watch Today
Downgrades:
Earnings season is proving resilient, not euphoric, but solidly stronger than expectations.
S&P 500 earnings growth is tracking near 13.4% year-over-year, supported by better margins from the same cost-cutting and layoffs that swept through the Magnificent Seven in 2024. Those efficiency gains are now showing up in bottom-line strength, giving the market a margin cushion against slowing global demand.
However, dispersion within the Mag Seven continues to widen.
Over the last month, the group’s correlation has fallen to multi-year lows, a sign that this once-unified “safe harbor” cohort is fracturing.
During the 2022 bear market, investors could hide in these names. Today, performance is diverging sharply as AI, cloud, and hardware cycles move at different speeds.
Meanwhile, the Trump administration’s is hinting that it may take equity stakes in U.S. quantum computing companies. The headlines are injecting a new speculative tailwind into that sector.
The move is a clear signal that Washington sees quantum technology as a national priority, both for defense competitiveness and as a strategic counterweight to China’s tech ambitions. Expect continued volatility and institutional accumulation in the space as investors reassess long-term government involvement.
Technically, the S&P 500 remains above its 50-day moving average, but momentum is fading.
Watch 6,700 on futures as key support — a break below invites a retest of October lows, while a close above 6,760 keeps the seasonal tailwind in play heading into November.
By submitting your email address, you will receive a free subscription to Money Morning! and occasional special offers from us and our affiliates. You can unsubscribe at any time and we encourage you to read more about our Privacy Policy.
Processing your submission