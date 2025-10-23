Trump Admin Eyes Stakes in Quantum Firms — Is QBTS Stock a Buy Now?

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) has gone through a major correction of about 38.8% in the past five days as of this writing, but the stock has started to surge back up from this healthy correction. Just before the market opens, QBTS stock is already up ~18%, and it could surge a lot more.

This is due to reports from WSJ, CNBC, and Reuters saying that the Trump administration is apparently in talks to take large stakes in quantum computing companies, just like they did with rare earth metals companies a few months earlier.

The stock is likely to surge more if these reports are confirmed by the government itself, but this leaves you room for maneuver.

My last article on QBTS pointed out a potential surge to ~$61 range later this year, especially with seasonal trends being in your favor. This could be the catalyst that takes it there.

Options volume shows trades coalescing around the lower $20 range and above $40. Those bearish options are now out of the money, and the stock could snap back further into bullish territory if these reports are confirmed. If not, I’d expect a move back to $20-25.

Should you buy the dip on QBTS stock now?

The quantum computing space could get a lot hotter before it cools down. The past few days brought prices down to underbought levels.

Speculative investors may want in on the action before the government potentially confirms these reports.