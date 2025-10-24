Palantir (PLTR) Stock Pops on Positive Inflation Report: Here’s What to Know

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) represents one of the most perplexing entities in the broader innovation ecosystem. Since the start of the year, PLTR stock has gained over 144%, obliterating the competition. It’s also fared reasonably well amid recent market jitters. For example, in the trailing month, the equity is up 3%. In contrast, some of the biggest names in tech, like Meta Platforms (META), have slipped during the same period.

Still, with so much performance baked into PLTR stock, an obvious question emerges: how should investors approach it given current conditions?

Earlier, several sectors experienced significant volatility, with even gold prices correctly sharply ahead of the Consumer Price Index disclosure. However, the latest release of the CPI report showed that inflation rose less than expected, providing a temporary reprieve for the economy and the embattled Trump administration. Subsequently, PLTR stock saw a sizable lift of over 2% in Friday’s afternoon session.

Quantitatively, PLTR stock is structured in a balanced 5-5-U formation: five up weeks and down weeks, with an overall upward trajectory. From a mathematical perspective, PLTR is essentially in a homeostatic state, which means that outside of exogenous factors, the default assumption is a gradual rise in value.

Under baseline conditions, PLTR stock would be expected to have prominent clustering at around $189, with secondary clustering around $196 (assuming an anchor price of $184.79). Under 5-5-U conditions, the price clustering is most prominent at $190.

Last week, PLTR stock printed a 4-6-D sequence, which provided an opportunity for the bulls as investors typically tend to buy the dips. So far, this trend continues to hold. With the market potentially still responding to the relative discount, the upside in Palantir could be a bit more than what would normally be expected.

Under ideal conditions, the terminal median price could hit $200 by around the options chain expiring Dec. 19. It’s not the most stunning of prospects based on where PLTR stock currently trades. However, there’s not much data to suggest that the bullish story is coming to an end.