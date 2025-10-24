Rally Alert** AI Nuclear Rally Starts Today

The market is set for a higher open as investors cheer a cooler-than-expected inflation report that reinforces expectations of a Fed rate cut next week.
The Consumer Price Index rose just 0.3% in September, bringing the annual inflation rate to 3%, slightly below forecasts. Core CPI - which strips out food and energy - climbed only 0.2%, marking a slowdown from recent months and signaling that price pressures are finally easing beneath the surface.
Traders immediately priced in a 96% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut at next week’s FOMC meeting, with nearly 90% odds of another move in December. The data offers Jerome Powell cover to ease without appearing reckless, though his tone next week will matter more than the move itself.
Meanwhile, the White House is adding its own fuel to the fire.
President Trump confirmed he’ll meet with Chinese President Xi next week to advance trade talks, while separately terminating negotiations with Canada.
In another major policy shift, Bloomberg reports that the administration plans to fast-track regulatory approvals for data centers connecting to the power grid, a move that could trigger renewed momentum in nuclear and energy infrastructure stocks.
The market has been trying to kick off its seasonally strong fourth quarter, ineffectively so far, for the last two weeks.
High alpha speculative industries such as the AI Nuclear, Quantum Computing, eVTOL and AI Services have been pulling back as investors seemed to back away from the speculative side of the market. Today’s inflation data, potential for lower rates and a trade deal with China would offer a trio of catalysts to get stock charging higher into November.
The September CPI report gave the market exactly what it wanted, a softer inflation print and the green light for Powell to cut rates next week. With energy prices stabilizing and core inflation easing, the Fed has room to act without losing credibility.
More importantly, the VIX has slipped back into its “Buy Zone” below 17, signaling renewed risk appetite and the potential for a volatility-driven rally. Historically, when the VIX breaks under this level, equities tend to rally into major earnings weeks, and next week’s big-cap tech lineup could amplify that trend.
The setup heading into the final week of October is bullish: disinflation, improving sentiment, and a VIX reset all point toward a constructive run into large-cap tech earnings. Traders should stay alert for confirmation, but for now, the market’s bias tilts higher.
