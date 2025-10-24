Rally Alert** AI Nuclear Rally Starts Today

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – October 24, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: +0.46% 10-Year Yield: 3.993 (+4 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: +0.87% WTI Crude: $61.91 (+0.19%) Dow Jones Futures: +0.46% Gold Futures: $4,122 (-0.55%) VIX: 17.21 (-12.27%) Bitcoin (BTC): $111,345 (+0.84%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning

The market is set for a higher open as investors cheer a cooler-than-expected inflation report that reinforces expectations of a Fed rate cut next week.

The Consumer Price Index rose just 0.3% in September, bringing the annual inflation rate to 3%, slightly below forecasts. Core CPI - which strips out food and energy - climbed only 0.2%, marking a slowdown from recent months and signaling that price pressures are finally easing beneath the surface.

Traders immediately priced in a 96% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut at next week’s FOMC meeting, with nearly 90% odds of another move in December. The data offers Jerome Powell cover to ease without appearing reckless, though his tone next week will matter more than the move itself.

Meanwhile, the White House is adding its own fuel to the fire.

President Trump confirmed he’ll meet with Chinese President Xi next week to advance trade talks, while separately terminating negotiations with Canada.

In another major policy shift, Bloomberg reports that the administration plans to fast-track regulatory approvals for data centers connecting to the power grid, a move that could trigger renewed momentum in nuclear and energy infrastructure stocks.

More on this in our Stock of the Day

The market has been trying to kick off its seasonally strong fourth quarter, ineffectively so far, for the last two weeks.

High alpha speculative industries such as the AI Nuclear, Quantum Computing, eVTOL and AI Services have been pulling back as investors seemed to back away from the speculative side of the market. Today’s inflation data, potential for lower rates and a trade deal with China would offer a trio of catalysts to get stock charging higher into November.

Stocks on the Move (Pre‑Market)

Intel (INTC) $40.84 +7.0% — Posted strong Q3 results with EPS beating by $0.21 and revenue above expectations; Q4 EPS guide slightly below consensus but demand recovery outweighs caution.

$40.84 +7.0% — Posted strong Q3 results with EPS beating by $0.21 and revenue above expectations; Q4 EPS guide slightly below consensus but demand recovery outweighs caution. Ford (F) $12.80 +3.7% — Beat EPS by $0.10 and revenue estimates; full-year outlook lifted as auto demand and pricing stabilize.

$12.80 +3.7% — Beat EPS by $0.10 and revenue estimates; full-year outlook lifted as auto demand and pricing stabilize. Google (GOOGL) $281.40 +2.2% — Stifel raised target to $292, citing favorable antitrust outcomes and stable ad growth across Search and YouTube.

$281.40 +2.2% — Stifel raised target to $292, citing favorable antitrust outcomes and stable ad growth across Search and YouTube. Oklo (OKLO) $13.22 +5.3% — Nuclear-AI favorite rallies on White House plans to streamline data center grid connections.

$13.22 +5.3% — Nuclear-AI favorite rallies on White House plans to streamline data center grid connections. Newmont (NEM) $46.75 +2.1% — Beat EPS by $0.27 on stronger production; benefits from gold’s move back above $4,000 per ounce.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Upgrades

Alliant Energy (LNT) — UBS upgraded to Buy from Neutral, price target $79; cites improving rate base visibility and stable dividend yield.

from Neutral, price target $79; cites improving rate base visibility and stable dividend yield. Coinbase (COIN) — JPMorgan upgraded to Overweight from Neutral, target $404; improving volumes and regulatory clarity lift sentiment.

from Neutral, target $404; improving volumes and regulatory clarity lift sentiment. eBay (EBAY) — Citizens JMP upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform, target $115; expects stronger margin recovery and seasonal tailwinds.

from Market Perform, target $115; expects stronger margin recovery and seasonal tailwinds. AppFolio (APPF) — KBW upgraded to Outperform , target $311; cloud platform momentum remains underappreciated by the market.

, target $311; cloud platform momentum remains underappreciated by the market. Commercial Metals (CMC) — Morgan Stanley upgraded to Overweight, target $68; infrastructure demand cycle accelerating.

Downgrades

Snap (SNAP) — Stifel downgraded to Sell from Hold, target $6.50; warns of ad share erosion amid TikTok competition.

— Stifel downgraded to Sell from Hold, target $6.50; warns of ad share erosion amid TikTok competition. Molina Healthcare (MOH) — Barclays downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight, target $144; sees rising Medicaid cost pressure.

— Barclays downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight, target $144; sees rising Medicaid cost pressure. Integer Holdings (ITGR) — Multiple downgrades across BofA, Citi, and Wells Fargo following margin compression; targets range $77–$87.

— Multiple downgrades across BofA, Citi, and Wells Fargo following margin compression; targets range $77–$87. Sigma Lithium (SGML) — BofA downgraded to Neutral, target $7; lithium oversupply weighing on pricing outlook.

— BofA downgraded to Neutral, target $7; lithium oversupply weighing on pricing outlook. Life360 (LIF) — Stifel downgraded to Hold from Buy, target $92; valuation stretched after 40% YTD run.

Today’s Bottom Line

Ride this wave of buying!

The September CPI report gave the market exactly what it wanted, a softer inflation print and the green light for Powell to cut rates next week. With energy prices stabilizing and core inflation easing, the Fed has room to act without losing credibility.

More importantly, the VIX has slipped back into its “Buy Zone” below 17, signaling renewed risk appetite and the potential for a volatility-driven rally. Historically, when the VIX breaks under this level, equities tend to rally into major earnings weeks, and next week’s big-cap tech lineup could amplify that trend.

The setup heading into the final week of October is bullish: disinflation, improving sentiment, and a VIX reset all point toward a constructive run into large-cap tech earnings. Traders should stay alert for confirmation, but for now, the market’s bias tilts higher.